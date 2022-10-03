Listen to the audio version of the article

Young people as customers of Hogan’s present and future, but at the same time a source of inspiration and energy. “I have never believed in generational barriers. Indeed, to any kind of fence, even in fashion, and the success of our core business, sneakers to wear on every occasion without ever feeling out of place or out of place tell just that “, explains Andrea Della Valle, president of Hogan and vice president of the Tod’s group, to which the brand belongs.

The women’s collection for spring-summer 2023 – assuming that the “fences” between seasons still exist – confirms the growing importance of clothing and accessories, which have grown however around the sneaker universe, which in turn is constantly evolving: “Hogan shoes are always a symbol of a lifestyle and of the great change in the use of sneakers that we sensed 36 years ago – confirms Della Valle with a smile -. But it was natural to expand the offer to clothing, bags and small leather goods. Otherwise what lifestyle would it be? ».

For many seasons each product has been conceived, produced and distributed in a logic of environmental sustainability, but not only. «Shoes are among the most complex products and with the greatest number of components, minimizing the negative impact on the territory and reducing emissions is a path that we have chosen with conviction and making large investments – underlines Andrea Della Valle -. Each season we make progress and set ourselves more ambitious goals, thinking about customers and involving the people who work at Hogan. Social sustainability is another pillar of the Tod’s group and means protecting know-how and employment and intervening in the most difficult situations, such as the recent flood in the Marche region (including the severity of the emergency, the group has allocated one million euros to the most urgent interventions, ndr)».

In the short and medium term future there is also an ever greater integration between traditional retail and digital opportunities. “Nothing can replace or be more satisfying than the shopping experience, if the shops know how to renew themselves – concludes Della Valle -. But e-commerce has to be just as efficient and fun. Retail and the web: authentic communicating vessels, where everyone can move freely and at the rhythms best suited to every moment of the day “.