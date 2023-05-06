“Hogwarts Legacy” and “Resident Evil RE:4”. I want to talk about a hot new game![Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

This time it’s about one of my hobbies, the game.

Ladies and gentlemen, do you know that new games are hot this year?smile

2023 is also a year to look forward to, as there will be a lot of hot new titles for me personally.

First of all, the first amazing title this year is “hogwarts legacyis a game called. This work is a dream work for fans who can fully enjoy the world of the movies “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts”. Customize your character yourself, enter Hogwarts, learn various magic, and use them to advance the story.

Fly through the open world on broomsticks and magical animals. Even before its release, the world has been paying attention to it, and I was really looking forward to it.

I played it, and it did not disappoint, and I was blown away by the vastness of the map and the detailed world view.

The action was neither too difficult nor too easy, and was very comfortable. Personally, I think it’s in the top 5 most interesting games in life.smile

I think it’s fun just to watch game videos on YouTube, but if you have the chance, I definitely recommend playing it!smile

And the other game I played recently was “Resident Evil RE:4“is. This is the latest installment in the famous Resident Evil series, and is a remake of the long-released Resident Evil 4! I really liked it before the remake, so I was looking forward to it again!

I thought that “Resident Evil 4”, which was revived with the latest technology, was better than before the remake. It was so much fun that I cleared it in no time, but the main character, Leon, who was brought back to life in high definition, was insanely cool!

I played two titles in 2023, but this year, the latest works of The Legend of Zelda and Final Fantasy are scheduled to be released, and sequels to popular Spider-Man and Star Wars titles are waiting for game fans. It looks like it’s going to be a year without! I would like to enjoy it without becoming too crock.smile

I wish I could write on my blog again.

This time around! Well then!

