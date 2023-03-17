(March 10, 2023, Shanghai) HOKA ONE ONE®, a brand of Deckers Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. (NYSE: DECK), announced that it will once again cooperate with Boston street fashion brand Bodega® to create a second limited edition joint name series. Last year, the joint work between HOKA and Bodega was very popular as soon as it was released. This time, the two sides joined hands again to perfectly integrate outdoor sports performance with urban street trends, reshaping HOKA’s highly sought-after outdoor hiking shoes—Tor Ultra, leading Outdoor fashion lovers wantonly explore the wide world.

This collaboration series of shoes, Tor Ultra, is inspired by the colors and features of the wilderness terrain. It uses mud yellow and pottery red as the main colors, and then blends and stitches the shimmering turquoise and sunset gradient colors, aiming to encourage every outdoor hobby. Those who enter the mountains, explore the unknown land.HOKA x Bodega Tor UltraJoint seriesEquipped with classic GORE-TEX® inner boots and wear-resistant Vibram® Megagrip outsole, and adding a unique jacquard webbing as an embellishment, it pays tribute to the retro-style outdoor backpackers and fashions that are popular all over the world, and at the same time helps outdoor enthusiasts to be bold Explore mountains and cities.

Bodega originated in Boston, with a variety of designs, integrating fashion, subculture and art, while HOKA is famous in the industry for its bold and innovative spirit and subversive design of high-performance shoes. As a leader in the outdoor field, it helps global outdoor sports Enthusiasts break through their potential and boldly explore mountains and cities. This time, the two brands cooperated again. The two brands combined the iconic style imprint with the performance of shoes to create a unique Tor Ultra series. The new interpretation of outdoor functions and street trends encourages outdoor enthusiasts to explore and embark on an unknown journey.

“We have always been in close contact with the HOKA team and are delighted to be working with HOKA once again to reinvent the iconic Tor Ultra Hi and Tor Ultra Lo models, continuing to write a new chapter in this classic series ,” said Matt Zaremba, director of marketing at Bodega. “With the support of the HOKA team, we have been able to present the Tor Ultra series through a new creative lens, creating exciting results in the process.”

“The natural combination of the two brands makes the process of co-branding full of inspiration and fun.” Travis Weisman (Travis Weisman), Director of Lifestyle Products at HOKA, said, “Both HOKA and Bodega have their own unique and cutting-edge ideas, but We both approached each other’s ideas with an open mind.”

The HOKA x Bodega Tor Ultra exclusive limited joint series will open an online lottery on the HOKA ONE ONE official WeChat member mini-program from 0:00 on March 21, 2023. Participate in the lottery to obtain the qualification to pick up goods in HOKA limited stores. In addition, from March 25, 2023, DOVER STREET MARKET Beijing, JUICE Shanghai, and JUICE Guangzhou stores will also sell this joint shoe. For more details, please follow the official news of the brand on Weibo/WeChat.

product name:HOKA ONE ONE × BODEGA Tor Ultra Hi【Flint Grey/Deep Purple】

Sale price: RMB 2,199

Sales channel:From 0:00 on March 21, 2023, participate in the lottery on the HOKA ONE ONE official WeChat membership mini program, and you will be eligible to pick up goods at HOKA limited stores. It will be on sale at DOVER STREET MARKET Beijing/JUICE Shanghai/JUICE Guangzhou stores on March 25, 2023. For details, please follow the official news of the brand on Weibo/WeChat.

product name:HOKA ONE ONE × BODEGA Tor Ultra Lo[Natural color / Yellow]

Sale price: RMB 1,999

Sales channel:From 0:00 on March 21, 2023, participate in the lottery on the HOKA ONE ONE official WeChat membership mini program, and you will be eligible to pick up goods at HOKA limited stores. It will be on sale at DOVER STREET MARKET Beijing/JUICE Shanghai/JUICE Guangzhou stores on March 25, 2023. For details, please follow the official news of the brand on Weibo/WeChat.