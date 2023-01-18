This cooperation is based on TOR ULTRA, HOKA’s classic outdoor hiking shoes. The design is inspired by sand dunes and aurora. The unique color scheme is reminiscent of the vast and magnificent natural landscape, expressing the natural aesthetics advocated by HOKA and JL-AL . This high-profile blockbuster joint name will definitely refresh the majority of outdoor trend players and open up a new adventure concept.

As a hot cutting-edge designer brand in recent years, JL-AL focuses on technological innovation and sustainable development, draws inspiration from nature, and is good at creating functional and comfortable clothing with neat tailoring and minimalist design style. Clothing, this coincides with HOKA, which was born in the mountains and has a strong outdoor gene. As HOKA’s classic outdoor hiking shoes, TOR ULTRA is not only popular among outdoor trendsetters for its stylish and functional appearance, but also has strong performance. And other professional performance configurations, it organically combines the comfort of high-cushion shoes with the stability required for outdoor hiking. Whether you walk on gravel or dirt roads, you can make your steps strong, comfortable and stable.

This time, HOKA and JL-AL are perfectly combined, embracing the romantic feeling of being born in nature and stepping into nature, and endowing natural colors with unique functional style shoes, launching HOKA ONE ONE X JL-AL TOR ULTRA Hi (berry black/emerald ) and HOKA ONE ONE X JL-AL TOR ULTRA Lo (sand brown / rock gray) two color shoes. This time the co-branded TOR ULTRA Hi (berry black/emerald) can explore the fascinating night sky illuminated by the aurora; while the co-branded TOR ULTRA Lo (sand brown/rock gray) makes people imagine dusty high-altitude open plains and desert areas. Dressed in natural aesthetic colors, travel through caves and wilderness, interpreting a different kind of romance.

HOKA ONE ONE X JL-AL TOR ULTRA Lo (sand brown / rock polio)

To this end, this joint series invited art photographers to shoot a series of ethereal publicity pictures. While showing the natural scenery of Iceland and Japan, the joint shoes were integrated into the joint shoes in a surreal style, organically combining industrial elements and natural scenery. , to achieve a harmonious balance between industrial technology and natural creation, which is exactly the theme that HOKA and JL-AL want to express this time. Through this joint name, TOR ULTRA has returned to the mountains, rejuvenated, and once again set off a new wave of outdoors.

HOKA ONE ONE X JL-AL TOR ULTRA limited co-branded shoes will be officially released in Beijing Dover Street Market offline store on January 28, 2023. For more details, please continue to pay attention to HOKA ONE ONE official Weibo account.

【About sale information】

product name：HOKA ONE ONE X JL-AL TOR ULTRA Hi (berry black/emerald)

sale price：RMB 2,199

Sales channel：The HOKA X JL-AL exclusive limited joint shoe series will be officially launched at the Dover Street Market offline store in Beijing on January 28, 2023.

HOKA ONE ONE

product name：HOKA ONE ONE X JL-AL TOR ULTRA Lo (sand brown / rock polio)

sale price：RMB 1,999

Sales channel:The HOKA X JL-AL exclusive limited joint shoe series will be officially launched at the Dover Street Market offline store in Beijing on January 28, 2023.