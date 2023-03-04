Morning moms, have you prepared anything for the month of Ramadan 🙂 Mama Azzam has stocked up on cooking oil, canned food, sugar, syrup and instant noodles. So that it’s not complicated when suddenly you’re lazy to cook for sahur, and you don’t panic if there is a price increase.

Like in previous years, moms, even though the month of Ramadan hasn’t started yet, the desire to be able to staycation and travel during the holidays has been prepared since early. Since the beginning of the year, I have been collecting money and starting to look for references to tourist destinations, as well as comfortable and pocket-friendly lodging.

Moreover, during the last school holidays, my son Azzam couldn’t go on vacation anywhere because there was an Islamic boarding school activity at his school, so I’ve prepared a schedule so that the holidays would be more memorable for my children. So that when they go to school again, children are happier and more enthusiastic about learning.

The Importance of Holidays for Children

Holidays are something that more and more people do to unwind from everyday life. With a vacation, the heart will be cheerful again and ready to live the next day. There are so many tourist destinations that you can go to to relieve fatigue, moms.

My son was very excited when he was told that he would be traveling for his vacation. Azzam had already imagined various activities he would do on vacation. You know moms, vacationing with family is known to be very beneficial for children’s mental development. Because the holiday experience will inspire and form a strong emotional foundation in the formation of personality and leave sweet memories that will last them into adulthood

The name of a vacation, of course, must be carefully planned so that everything we do is more comfortable and planned. Choose well the tourist destination cities and which tourist attractions we will go to, moms.

Try not to change your choice of destination city so that booking tourist tickets or lodging can be done immediately and we are not disappointed with the fact that the place we want is fully booked. That’s why, it’s a good idea to take advantage of the services available at RedDoorz.

Fun Activities That Can Be Done With Family

So that the holidays are more memorable, remembered by children and can be told at school, we can do the following with our beloved family:

1. Glamping

Holiday activities while camping with the family, by spending the night in tents, and enjoying a campfire at night, but without camping equipment such as tents or cooking utensils, we can choose glamping or glamorous camping holidays.

Just like camping in general, we stay in a tent but with complete facilities like a five-star hotel that has been prepared at certain tourist spots.

2. Visiting the Zoo

Being able to see a variety of animals from tame to ferocious up close, is certainly an exciting experience for children. A family vacation to the zoo is not only a holiday event, but also an educational activity about animal life.

3. Visiting Recreation Parks

Family vacations can also be more impressive by inviting the family to play in the recreation park. Moreover, usually in recreational parks are equipped with several playgrounds that we can enjoy with the family. No need to worry if you are thirsty and hungry while playing, because in recreational parks there are usually restaurants or food stalls available for visitors.

4. Visit Museums

Visiting museums can be a holiday idea that can be enjoyed by all members of the family. Especially now that there are many types of museums that we can visit, from history museums to museums with ancient and contemporary art items.

Visiting a museum, not only spending vacation time, but also broadening children’s knowledge through all the stories and also the items stored in the museum.

So, what will your vacation schedule be like with your beloved family, moms. It’s better if we have prepared everything from now on, so that the holidays can be more scheduled and more memorable for families, especially children.