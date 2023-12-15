Holiday make-up is radiant and glittery

Listen to the audio version of the article

The must-have for holiday make-up is luminous and well-hydrated skin, a clean palette ready to be painted to our liking. The bases have formulas with reflective particles that capture the light and give that glow effect on the face. The new collections play on eyeshadows in warm colors, such as copper, burgundy, forest green and ocher for a refined and seductive look. The lips are in the foreground, the absolute protagonists, enhanced by bold colors, such as: plum, fiery red, rust brown. Lipsticks with a matte finish have been resized, and shiny and satin finishes enriched with glitter particles take center stage. Without forgetting the light glosses available in many nuances ranging from nude tones to bolder colours. Here are the make-up collections of some fashion houses for perfect make-up to show off during the holidays.

Holiday make-up is bright and glittery

Chanel Holiday 2023 make-up collection

The collection is inspired by Paris in the 1920s, a tribute to the opulence of the Roaring Twenties. The eye palettes have an elegant sequin effect pattern, with sparkling touches of rose gold, diamond white and brilliant black, while the lips, inspired by Art Deco codes, are enhanced by metallic red and mother-of-pearl purple nuances. The must have? The iridescent powders of the Duo Lumière palette, a duo of illuminating powders embellished with a sequin motif reminiscent of the sparkling creations designed by Gabrielle Chanel in the 1920s.

Dior Holiday Look 2023

A limited edition collection inspired by the colors and motifs of the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, so loved by Christian Dior. The line consists of make-up products including eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and blushes for a good effect. The two Diorshow 5 Couleurs eye palettes, in day and night versions, are inspired by the Jardin with rich nuances and a baroque decoration that recreates the flowerbeds of a French garden. Must have products? The Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Sequin no-transfer liquid lipstick with glitter and the Dior Addict gloss lipstick with a limited edition ivory and gold case.

Guerlain Believe in Fantasy

The new Christmas collection, created by Violette, Guerlain make-up creative director, conveys audacity and refinement. It is a limited edition that pays homage to the animal world, starting with the packs created by Turkish jeweler Begüm Khan with animal prints where green is the predominant color. In the collection we find the brand’s iconic products, such as: the legendary Terracotta and the Les Perles Metéorités face powder, but also the new Ombres G palette which contains an intense matte purple, a pearly satin pink, a metallic green with golden shades. The must-have product? The Rouge G lipstick can be customized with the new animal print case playing on green and black tones.

