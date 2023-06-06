Home » Hollywood actors authorize a strike if there is no agreement with the studios
Entertainment

Hollywood actors authorize a strike if there is no agreement with the studios

by admin
Hollywood actors authorize a strike if there is no agreement with the studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors represented by Hollywood’s SAG-AFTRA union voted Monday night to authorize a strike if they don’t agree to a new contract with major studios, streaming companies and production companies by June 30. .

The strike authorization passed by an overwhelming margin, nearly 98% of the 65,000 members who voted.

The union, which represents some 160,000 screen actors, television journalists, presenters and action stuntmen, began negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) about a month after the The Writers Guild of America will go on strike over their own dispute with the AMPTP. If the actors do go on strike, it would be limited to film and television productions, while newscasts and other broadcasts would not be directly affected.

The dispute revolves around an increase in the compensation base, which the plaintiffs say has been eroded by inflation and streaming, the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence, benefit plans and the burden of the “self-recorded auditions”, which were previously paid for by the production and cast selection departments.

“We approach these negotiations with the aim of reaching a new agreement that is beneficial to SAF-AFTRA members and the industry as a whole,” the AMPTP said in a statement on Monday.

The vote to authorize a strike, a bargaining tool, came at a defining moment for the industry as 11,500 screenwriters entered a sixth week of strike action and the directors’ union reviewed a principle according to studies on issues such as wages, pay for streaming and artificial intelligence. If there is an actors’ strike, an industry already affected by the writers’ strike would be practically paralyzed, from production to promotion of finished projects.

You may also like

Iran presents a missile that it describes as...

Daniel Arsham joins hands with RWB to create...

Tragedy in Washington: a private jet crashed after...

One by one, the new economic measures that...

The movie “Confession!”Before Graduation” Tianku MV Mosaic Band...

The national myth epic film “The First Part...

Ferrari will inaugurate its electric car plant in...

“He is dejected,” said Lourdes Sánchez

Dario Argento who appeals to young people thanks...

California investigates possible involvement of DeSantis in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy