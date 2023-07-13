Hollywood Actors Join Screenwriters in First Joint Walkout Since the 1960s

Title: Hollywood Actors Announce Joint Strike with Screenwriters, First of Its Kind Since 1960s

Synopsis: Hollywood actors and screenwriters have joined forces in a historic strike against major studios, marking the first joint walkout in the industry since the 1960s. The actors’ guild announced that negotiations for a new contract had failed with studios and streaming services, leading to the decision. The strike comes as a blow to the industry, coinciding with the announcement of this year’s Best of Television Emmy nominations. The union leaders voted unanimously in favor of the strike, which began at midnight.

Los Angeles, July 13, 2023 – The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) held a news conference to announce the joint strike, with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland present. Drescher highlighted that the strike was the last resort for actors to achieve fair negotiations, as studios had failed to engage meaningfully on key issues. The union leaders voted unanimously for the strike to commence.

The strike announcement was met with immediate action from unemployed screenwriters, who gathered outside the Netflix offices in Hollywood, chanting “Pay your actors!” The strike’s impact was also felt during the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s new production, Oppenheimer, as the actors withdrew from attending after initially planning to be present.

This is the first strike by film and television actors since 1980 and the first time in over six decades that two major Hollywood unions, actors and screenwriters, have simultaneously gone on strike. The significant show of solidarity further emphasizes the urgency for a favorable resolution to the ongoing negotiations.

In response, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios and employers, expressed disappointment over the failed negotiations. The AMPTP claimed that the strike jeopardized their offer of salary increases, higher pension and health contributions, and other favorable terms designed to support the actors. They added that SAG-AFTRA’s decision will deepen the financial hardships faced by industry workers.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger warned about the potential devastating impact of an actors’ strike on the entire industry. In an interview, Iger stated that striking unions had unrealistic expectations and that the timing of the strike exacerbated the disruption currently faced by the entertainment sector.

Negotiations between the actors’ guild and the studios had been ongoing for almost two weeks before reaching an impasse. Over 65,000 actors voted overwhelmingly in favor of the strike ahead of the contract deadline. Prominent figures such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bob Odenkirk added their names to a letter expressing their readiness to strike.

The strike represents a significant challenge for the entertainment industry, as actors and screenwriters demand fair and satisfactory terms in compensation for their work. The extent of the strike’s impact on productions, streaming services, and viewers remains to be seen, but its ripple effects are likely to reverberate throughout the industry.

