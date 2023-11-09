Hollywood Actors’ Strike Comes to an End After 118 Days

After 118 days of suspense and uncertainty, the strike of actors in the United States that began last July is finally coming to an end. Hollywood has put an end to the nightmare that has kept the industry in limbo, following 15 intense days of negotiations culminating in a tentative agreement unanimously signed by the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, as reported exclusively by the Los Angeles Times.

The agreement, imminent announcement, which will bring relief to 160,000 actors, comes with improvements to minimum wages, contributions to health and pension funds, increased residual payments, and new regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence.

The long and complex journey has led the industry to this historic moment. Negotiations resumed on October 24 after being temporarily halted, with both parties taking the work very seriously. The union and the studies, have finally reached an accord after several rounds of talks and reflection.

The tentative agreement will be subject to a vote by SAG-AFTRA members on Friday, where further details of the pact will be revealed. Notably, an overwhelming 99% of writers approved a similar proposal in the past.

The conclusion of the strike arrives just in time to save what remains of the current season and ensure the participation of actors in upcoming premieres and the awards season. The impact of the strike has been felt across the entertainment industry, with significant losses estimated to range from $4 billion to $7 billion.

The strike has drawn attention from the public, with famous names such as George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Emma Stone voicing support and proposing ways to help fellow actors. However, there have been instances where the union’s actions have been criticized, especially after prohibiting actors from dressing up as characters from the platforms and companies being protested.

As stakeholders in Hollywood wait for the final ratification of the agreement, the immediate focus will be on salvaging upcoming releases and events that have been greatly impacted by the strike.

The signing of a new collective agreement marks the end of the first actors’ strike since 1980, and an assurance of much-needed stability in the entertainment industry.

