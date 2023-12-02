Home » Hollywood It Couple: Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis, Then and Now
Hollywood It Couple: Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis, Then and Now

Hollywood It Couple: Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis, Then and Now

The Once ‘it’ girl on the Hollywood scene, Juliette Lewis has faded into somewhat obscurity. Her stardom was at its peak when she was just a teenager, but after her split with actor Brad Pitt, she soon began to spiral into a life marked by drug addiction and mental health struggles.

Meanwhile, ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt soared to even greater fame. Their career paths diverged on opposite trajectories. Juliette, at just 22 years old, entered a rehabilitation program for drugs, and the quality of her film roles began to dwindle. On the other hand, Pitt, who struggled at the beginning of his acting career, soon became one of Hollywood’s most popular leading men and an Oscar-winning actor.

Despite the success of their own Hollywood careers, the two never managed to maintain a friendship or a connection. In interviews, they separately expressed affection and respect for each other, but the relationship suffered, and they ultimately became “two strangers” in the industry, as Juliette referred to it in an interview.

While Juliette grappled with her personal demons and dwindling careers, Brad Pitt rose to fame, won awards, and became a prominent figure in numerous blockbuster hits, later revealing that he had always loved her and the loss of their relationship was one of the most impactful experiences of his life.

Thirty years on and these once young Hollywood sweethearts have pursued entirely different paths, forever changing the trajectory of their careers and lives beyond recognition.

