Hollywood Showdown: Film and Television Writers Unite with Actors in Fight Against Artificial Intelligence Threat

Title: Hollywood Strike Intensifies as Actors and Writers Rally Against AI Threat

Subtitle: Industry leaders warn of potential collapse as unions demand protection from generative artificial intelligence

Date: July 19, 2023

In an unprecedented move, film and television writers gathered on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood to join actors in protesting against the encroaching threat of artificial intelligence (AI). Fears of job displacement and concerns over intellectual property rights have led both groups to initiate a comprehensive strike, effectively bringing the heart of the entertainment industry to a standstill.

Leading the charge is Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Union-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Drescher, in a recent press conference, emphasized that AI posed an existential threat to the creative profession, urging all actors and broadcast artists to demand contractual protections against the exploitation of their talents without consent or compensation.

The protest has gained significant momentum, with SAG-AFTRA, representing tens of thousands of actors, joining forces with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May 2. This marks the first time in decades that both actors and screenwriters are united in their fight against the growing presence of AI in the industry.

Renowned media and entertainment tycoon Barry Diller has voiced his concerns, warning that the industry’s future may be in jeopardy if the AI issue remains unresolved. Diller emphasized the need for swift action, as the ongoing strike could potentially lead to a complete collapse of the Hollywood industry. However, he also expressed skepticism about the chances of a quick resolution, citing a lack of trust between the negotiating parties.

Central to the strike is the future role of generative artificial intelligence (GAI) in Hollywood. Actors and writers worry about the displacement of human talent and the erosion of their control over their work and earnings. The Writers Guild of America has proposed strict limitations on the use of AI for writing or rewriting literary material, training, or as a source of content.

While AI tools have become more effective in creating images and text, concerns remain about their limitations and potential inaccuracies. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) argues that their proposed rules only permit the use of digital replicas of background actors in films for which they were hired, subject to consent and fair compensation.

Meanwhile, the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) has managed to secure some AI-limiting clauses in their contracts, specifying that the duties performed should be assigned to a human being.

Intriguingly, concerns about AI in Hollywood extend beyond the strike, with entertainers resorting to copyright infringement lawsuits against AI companies. The lawsuits allege that companies like OpenAI and Meta have unlawfully reproduced authors’ works without consent.

As the strike shows no signs of abating, the future of Hollywood hangs in the balance. With Christmas approaching, concerns arise that delayed resolutions could lead to a decline in productions next year, prompting subscription cancellations and reduced investments in the industry.

Hollywood finds itself at a critical juncture as it grapples with the disruptive power of emerging technologies. The unions’ demands for protection against AI and fair compensation reflect the deep-seated anxieties of actors and writers alike. As negotiations continue, industry stakeholders must find a way to bridge the divide and safeguard the livelihoods of those who breathe life into the entertainment world.