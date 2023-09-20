Hollywood Star Mark Wahlberg Contemplates Retirement to Focus on Side Business

“Mark Wahlberg Contemplating Retirement from Entertainment Industry, Focusing on Side Business”

Renowned Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, 52, may be bidding farewell to the entertainment industry as he prepares to dedicate himself entirely to his side business. Having first made a name for himself in the 1990s as a member of the popular hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Wahlberg later transitioned into a highly respected actor in the film industry.

During an interview with “Cigar Aficionado,” Wahlberg disclosed his intention to potentially retire from the entertainment industry. He shared, “I will soon be taking an indefinite leave. I am working harder than ever. You can build certain careers and then pass them on or quit. I hope my children will find their own interests, but I don’t think I will remain an actor for much longer because it’s a very demanding profession.”

Last year, Wahlberg also provided insights into his daily health routine during an interview with the “Washington Street Journal.” Known for his disciplined lifestyle, the actor revealed that he begins his day in the early hours of the morning. Rising at 3:30 a.m., Wahlberg stated that this early start enables him to optimize his schedule, although many may find it too early. Nonetheless, he finds it perfect for his lifestyle.

As Wahlberg contemplates retiring from acting, fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await his decision. With a successful film career spanning decades, Wahlberg has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. However, his desire to focus on his side business may pave the way for a new chapter in his professional journey.

Only time will tell if Wahlberg ultimately decides to bid farewell to the silver screen. Nevertheless, his commitment to personal growth and pursuing new endeavors is sure to leave a lasting impact in whatever path he chooses to pursue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

