Hollywood Strike Wave: 100 Days of Industry Disruption Spreads Across the United States

The Hollywood strike wave has reached its 100th day, causing a halt in the film and television industry in the United States. The strike, initiated by over 11,000 screenwriters from the American Screenwriters Guild, began on May 2. The screenwriters demanded higher salaries and a fairer distribution of residual income from streaming platforms. In support, the Screen Actors Guild of America joined the strike on July 14.

The strike wave, however, is not limited to actors and screenwriters. Various industries in the United States, including dock workers, hotel employees, and truck drivers, have also been affected. On August 8, more than 11,000 municipal workers in Los Angeles participated in a large-scale one-day strike. Demonstrators gathered at Los Angeles International Airport, causing traffic congestion and hindering airport operations.

Earlier in July, hotel employees in California went on strike to protest the high cost of living and demand better wages and benefits. In June, thousands of workers representing 29 terminals at US West Coast ports went on strike due to wage disputes, disrupting cargo operations. And in late March, the Los Angeles Unified School District experienced a three-day general strike, impacting over 500,000 students and their families.

The strike wave has been a significant movement in the United States, with various industries demanding fair treatment and improved working conditions. The impact of these strikes has been felt across the country, affecting major sectors of the economy.

(Produced by Wang Xiaoting)

Editor in charge:[Ji Xiang]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.