In this space we talk about TV series, but this TV series is a celebration of cinema: The last movie starsalready presented in Cannes and in Rome, will finally be able to be seen on Sky documentaries (and on Now) starting from 26 December.

Created by Ethan Hawke, it is a project that begins during the lockdown and its genesis is told in a collage of talks via Zoom between Hawke himself and people of the caliber of Martin Scorsese or Ewan McGregor: many years ago Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward had started to work on an autobiography, with the help of screenwriter Stewart Stern (that of Wasted Youth), who had conducted numerous interviews with friends and colleagues. There were dozens of tapes with the voices of Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Paul and Joanne themselves. However, Newman had later given up on the idea and destroyed all the tapes. But his daughter, Stephanie Newman, recently found two boxes full of transcripts, and contacted Hawke to propose that they use them. At this point Hawke had an idea: the original voices of the interviewees are lost, but the words are still there and it is therefore possible to have them interpreted by contemporary actors. So we hear George Clooney reading Paul Newman, Laura Linney reading Joanne Woodward, Brooks Ashmanskas reading Gore Vidal and so on. The effect is very strong: great actors of today enter into dialogue a previous generation.

Newman and Woodward were the golden couple of cinema, the best possible incarnation of the Hollywood dream: unparalleled charisma and beauty, world fame, a marriage that lasted fifty years, thirteen films together. But they were also, as Gore Vidal said, the last big stars, who became famous when cinema was still the undisputed universal art, before the advent of TV transformed it irreversibly.

In the six episodes, the docuseries starts from their first meeting and continues up to the last years of their life, accompanying the reading of the interviews with clips taken from the immense catalog of films interpreted by the two, with a very effective associative (rather than chronological) criterion to tell, with a never cloying romanticism, a dream factory that no longer exists.

The last movie stars

Ethan Hawke

Sky documentaries

From 26 December