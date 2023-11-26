Hollywood’s Latest Plans: ‘Naruto’ Live-Action Movie in Production

“Naruto” Live-Action Movie in Production

In an exclusive report by Vareity, it has been revealed that the highly anticipated “Naruto” live-action movie is currently in production. The news comes amid recent industry reforms in Hollywood, with screenwriters using strike action to push for change.

The report also unveils a list of 10 noteworthy screenwriters and their plans for the coming year. One of the highlighted screenwriters is Tasha Huo, who has been appointed to work on the scripts for the animated versions of “Red Sonja”, “Naruto”, and “Tomb Raider”. In a statement, Huo expressed her excitement to adapt these beloved works, stating, “The issue of characters and IP is exciting as a fan of the original work, because I have been deeply inspired by these characters and content when watching the original work. That huge enthusiasm makes me want to narrate these interesting stories in an engaging way.”

Furthermore, there have been rumors since 2016 about Lionsgate being responsible for adapting and producing the “Naruto” live-action movie. Tasha Huo has now confirmed that after finishing the “Red Sonja” project, she will be focusing on the “Naruto” live-action movie led by Lionsgate. However, details about the movie are still scarce, leaving fans eager for future follow-up reports.

With the production of the “Naruto” live-action movie underway and Tasha Huo’s involvement in the project, there is no doubt that fans of the beloved franchise have much to look forward to in the coming years. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated adaptation.