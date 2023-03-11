The year 2023 will mark the final chapter in the long history of the legendary German thrash metal band HOLY MOSES, which will once again be excessive with the forthcoming new studio album “Invisible Queen” (release: April 14th) and a final series of live shows is celebrated. The new single is called “Cult Of The Machine” feat. Bobby Ellsworth from OVERKILL!

The coming year 2023 will mark the final chapter in the long history of legendary German thrash metal band HOLY MOSES, celebrated with forthcoming new studio album “Invisible Queen” and a final series of live shows. “I joined Holy Moses in December 1981 and it fundamentally changed the path I was to follow in life. Our first album in 1986 was called “Queen Of Siam” and now, to round things off, my last album with Holy Moses in 2023 will be entitled “Invisible Queen”, reveals singer Sabina Classen and adds: “After 42 eventful Years and after so many great albums, amazing shows and incredible experiences, the time has come to write the final chapter of Holy Moses. And we are delighted that this is happening through Fireflash Records with the release of our 12th studio album, Invisible Queen.”

Sabina Classen talks about the new single:

“The number alludes to “The New Machine of Liechtenstein”. A fanatical cult has formed around the machine, which will now be finally smashed and destroyed in order to bring humanity back out of the darkness.”

Tracklist:

01. Downfall Of Mankind (Feat. Marloes Voskuil – Haliphron)

02. Cult Of The Machine (Feat. Bobby Ellsworth – Overkill)

03. Order Out Of Chaos (Feat. Diva Satanica – ex-Nervosa / Bloodhunter)

04. Invisible Queen (Feat. Ingo Bajonczak – Assassin / Bonded)

05. Alternative Reality (Feat. Tom Angelripper – Sodom)

06. The New Norm (Feat. Chris Staubach – Courageous)

07. Visions In Red (Feat. Rægina – Dæmonesq)

08. Outcasts (Feat. Leif Jensen – Dew-Scented)

09. Forces Great And Hidden (Feat. Gerre – Tankard)

10. Too Far Gone (Feat. Jens Kidman – Meshuggah)

11. Depersonalized (Feat. Daniela Karrer – Headshot)

12. Through The Veils Of Sleep (Feat. Ryker’s)

HOLY MOSES live:

19.05.2023 DE – Kirchdorf @ Bavarian Battle Open Air

20.05.2023 BE – Ostend @ Huginns Awakening Fest VII

08.-10.06.2023 CZ – Frýdek-Místek @ HellPdays Festival 2023

28.07.2023 SLO – Tolmin @ Tolminator

13.08.2023 BE – Kortrijk @ Alcatraz Festival

15-20.09.2023 DE – Kiel @ Full Metal Cruise X Part I

Many more farewell shows to be announced soon…

