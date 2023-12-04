Homage to Michela Murgia: the University for Foreigners of Siena names a reading room after the famous writer

Next Thursday 14 December, at 12, the University for Foreigners of Siena will pay homage to the memory of Michela Murgia, the writer who passed away last August 10, with the dedication of the new university reading room named after her. The event will take place in the Virginia Woolf great hall, a solemn and significant occasion to celebrate the literary and cultural legacy of the Sardinian intellectual.

Among the participants, in addition to the rector Tomaso Montanariprominent figures from the academic institute will speak, including the director of the department Giuseppe Marranithe professor of contemporary Italian literature Daniela Brogi, Luca CasarottiResearch Fellow in the Department of Humanities, and professor of Korean Language and Culture Imsuk Jung together with the author’s husband Accabadora, Lorenzo Terenzi.

At the University for Foreigners of Siena, Michela Murgia was invited last March to give a lecture as part of the cycle of seminars dedicated to Asian studies. Her presentation focused attention on Korean culture, a particularly dear and significant topic for her. After her untimely death, other academic institutions, including the University of Cagliari, had considered similar initiatives. However, it is the University of Siena that stands out for being the first to dedicate a space of importance and profound significance to her memory.

The political and spiritual legacy that Michela Murgia gives us

The event will be enriched by the reading of selected extracts from the works of Michela Murgia, entrusted to the interpretation of the actress Daniela Morozzi. To accompany the readings, musical interludes will be performed by the Nuovo Mondo quintet, offering an emotional and multi-sensory experience.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on the university website (click here). This tribute represents not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity to honor his indelible contribution to the world of contemporary Italian literature.