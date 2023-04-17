Home appliance life network AWE highlights preview: orange cloud intelligent sweeping and mopping robot i2 makes a new appearance_TOM NEWS

It is very difficult to create an ideal smart home: the kitchen should not only be beautiful and generous, but also one-click cooking, and the balcony should not only wash and dry, but also meet the needs of fitness and pet keeping. Can it be realized?

In the spring home improvement season, Haier Triwing Bird drove sales of nearly 2 billion in February-March alone. It not only brings a new and upgraded experience of 9 scenes, but also allows users to experience the different design, construction and use in the process of building a smart home, truly upgrading the smart and beautiful life for users in one stop.

what to sell 9 eye-catching upgrade scenes

What exactly does Haier Triwing sell, and are users willing to pay for it? Take a look at the newly upgraded 9 scenes, covering all aspects of food, clothing, housing and entertainment.

In the scene of “Smart Chinese and Western Vientiane Kitchen”, you can get healthy recipe recommendations by tapping on the large screen of the refrigerator; In the “Smart Plan for Enjoying a Three-Bedroom Whole House”, one sentence can open the “private theater” mode…





How to sell? “Returning customers” and “head returning customers” spread word of mouth

In Haier Triwing Bird, it is not uncommon for the old to bring the new. This is the recognition from users, and it is also the difference that users have personally experienced.

Mr. Zhang from Xi’an was introduced by a friend. After experiencing and interacting with the store, he ordered a scenario plan including whole-house intelligence, whole-house water, and high-end smart kitchen. He said that he was very relieved after being introduced by friends and personally experienced, and the team was also very responsible, which made him worry-free and satisfied.





Why is it selling well?Three differences are the key support

Why can Haier Triwing stand out? Its design is not the same, the construction is not the same, and the use is not the same as the key.

Haier Triwing Bird realizes personalized solutions according to the needs of thousands of users, allowing users to install worry-free and use comfortably. In the 202㎡ smart home service plan of “Dexin Zhenyuan” in Hangzhou, in terms of design, according to the needs of users, clothing care cabinets and smart shoe cabinets are added to the smart porch, and storage scenes are added to the smart balcony; It saves time and peace of mind; after check-in, one-click cooking master dishes and other scene experiences can be continuously iterated and serviced for life.





Haier Triwing always puts the needs of users in the first place, and truly brings the smart life scene to the user’s home. Because of this, more users will surely enjoy a smart and beautiful life from zero distance through Haier Triwing Bird.



