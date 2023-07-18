Home Organizers | OMAN

Photos: Pexels / Disclosure

Having organizers at home can make our day to day easier. In addition to contributing to the maintenance of order in our home, they also integrate into the decor and can make the environment more welcoming.

That’s why we’ve raised five beautiful and functional organizers as inspiration to bet on these key pieces for good!

straw baskets

Especially for those with children at home, a good tip is to invest in baskets. In addition to being charming and discreet, straw baskets are great for storing and organizing objects.

In them, we can include both toys and blankets, for example, creating practicality when the children’s play is over or when we want to warm up on the couch. In the bathroom, they organize rolls of paper and products. For the outdoor area, baskets made of waterproof materials are ideal organizers for leisure time by the pool, storing towels and other utensils.

Versatile, the straw or knitted basket can also be used as a beautiful decoration: just add flowers to it to make your home even more inviting.

hooks

Hooks are incredible facilitators of our daily lives. In the entrance hall, they are almost mandatory! On them we can hang keys, coats, umbrellas and other objects that we take with us outside.

A tip is to also include them on the bedroom wall, preferably on top of the dresser. Playing with your mood can create a relaxed effect that is not only beautiful but also very practical.

In the kitchen, they are great for hanging utensils, cloths, aprons, pots and cups. In addition to being organized, the kitchen also has a more different and creative configuration.

sideboards

When we think of organization, sideboards soon come to mind. They can have different shapes and sizes, but the most common is that they are narrow and do not take up more space than necessary.

Its role is exactly that: to ensure organization and functionality without interfering with the flow of passage. Therefore, the sideboard is ideal for the entrance hall or hallway.

Some sideboards have free space, in a more minimalist style. Others include drawers and shelves for organizing objects. If you need to store a lot of items on the sideboard, drawers are ideal, as they hide the “mess” inside. But if the intention is just to use it as a support for portraits, portfolios or a few pieces of paper, the shelves will do the job.

Use creativity!

Organizers can also be made from furniture that, at first, did not have this function. You know that colorful chair without use? It is great for storing your books.

Below are some inspirations to sharpen your creativity when it comes to putting your house in order.

