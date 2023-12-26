‘Home’ starts Christmas with a major cliffhanger: is this the end of a popular character?

Drama in ‘Thuis’, just before the Christmas and end-of-year periods. Because suddenly Frank Bomans lies unconscious on the ground.

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM

Things had been rumbling for a while between Simonne (Marleen Merckx) and lawyer Tom De Decker (Wim Stevens) in Thuis. Due to Marianne’s (Leah Thys) trial, Tom has been living with a lot of stress for a while. As a result, his secretary regularly has to suffer with one brutal comment after another. But it is written in stone: whoever gets his ‘suske’ Simonneke, sooner or later will have to deal with Frank Bomans (Pol Goossen). Together with Eddy (Daan Hugaert), he decides to teach Tom a lesson himself.

Just when Tom wanted to apologize for his behavior, and everything seemed fine, things go wrong. Frank and Eddy wanted to give him his fat, but the latter would have none of it and pressed the accelerator of his car. Right into Frank. The result: Frank Bomans lay unconscious on the ground.

What consequences does this possibly deliberate collision have for the family bond of the Bomanses? Because little Robin is Tom’s son, but also Frank’s grandson. Which side will he choose? And will Frank come through again? That will have to become clear next week. (eadp)

