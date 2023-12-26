Home » ‘Home’ starts Christmas with a major cliffhanger: is this the end of a popular character?
Entertainment

‘Home’ starts Christmas with a major cliffhanger: is this the end of a popular character?

by admin

Drama in ‘Thuis’, just before the Christmas and end-of-year periods. Because suddenly Frank Bomans lies unconscious on the ground.

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM

Things had been rumbling for a while between Simonne (Marleen Merckx) and lawyer Tom De Decker (Wim Stevens) in Thuis. Due to Marianne’s (Leah Thys) trial, Tom has been living with a lot of stress for a while. As a result, his secretary regularly has to suffer with one brutal comment after another. But it is written in stone: whoever gets his ‘suske’ Simonneke, sooner or later will have to deal with Frank Bomans (Pol Goossen). Together with Eddy (Daan Hugaert), he decides to teach Tom a lesson himself.

Just when Tom wanted to apologize for his behavior, and everything seemed fine, things go wrong. Frank and Eddy wanted to give him his fat, but the latter would have none of it and pressed the accelerator of his car. Right into Frank. The result: Frank Bomans lay unconscious on the ground.

What consequences does this possibly deliberate collision have for the family bond of the Bomanses? Because little Robin is Tom’s son, but also Frank’s grandson. Which side will he choose? And will Frank come through again? That will have to become clear next week. (eadp)

See also  In Spain, the prohibition sign for polluting cars appears

You may also like

Annual highlights from Austria – sound sketching

Anahí from RBD: The truth about the rumors...

Doria 1905 hats conquer stages and film sets

Discover Gaudí’s Fantasy Land at JAMOTECA Spanish Bistro

Maria BC – Spike Field

All Quiet on the Front: Netflix’s Breakout Hit...

New Year’s Day Film Releases: “Twinkle Twinkle Star”...

ABYSS OF HEL – Into The Abyss

Oriana Sabatini Celebrates Christmas with Paulo Dybala and...

Stunning Looks on the Red Carpet: Highlights from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy