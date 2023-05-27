Home Trend Solution: BAPE Wooden Trash Can | Hypebeast

Want to add a little trendiness to your home? Now might be the time to opt for a home lifestyle offering from A Bathing Ape in partnership with Canadian home furnishing brand Umbra.

The collaboration items are Umbra’s famous wooden trash can and a mirror. In terms of design, the wooden trash can adopts a two-color configuration. The interior is made of natural wood (primary color), while the exterior is divided into three options: white, coffee, and natural. The top is printed with BAPE’s classic ape head logo. In addition, each trash can has a handle for easy movement.

As for the mirror, it is a rare circular design with a size of 18 inches. The BAPE logo is covered on the mirror by screen printing, and the words “BATHING APE” and “BUSY WORKS” are printed on the top.

Interested parties can go to Umbra to register and vote before June 28, and the selected list will be announced on June 30.