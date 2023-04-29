Homecoming with Alpha Wolf (basic details about Homecoming with Alpha Wolf)

guide Hello everyone, I am Xiao Tadpole, Alpha Wolf Escort Homeward, and many people don’t know the basic details about Alpha Wolf Escort’s Return Home, so let’s take a look now! 1. “Alpha: Wolf…

1. “Alpha: Homecoming with the Wolf” is an adventure film directed by Albert Hughes and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee.

2. The film tells the story of Keda, the son of the tribal leader, who unfortunately fell off a cliff during a collective hunt in the Ice Age 20,000 years ago, and survived alone with the wild wolf Alpha in the vast wilderness.

3. The film was released in mainland China on September 7, 2018, and in the United States on August 17, 2018.

