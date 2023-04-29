Home » Homecoming with Alpha Wolf (basic details about Homecoming with Alpha Wolf)
Entertainment

Homecoming with Alpha Wolf (basic details about Homecoming with Alpha Wolf)

by admin
Homecoming with Alpha Wolf (basic details about Homecoming with Alpha Wolf)

guide Hello everyone, I am Xiao Tadpole, Alpha Wolf Escort Homeward, and many people don’t know the basic details about Alpha Wolf Escort’s Return Home, so let’s take a look now! 1. “Alpha: Wolf…

Hello everyone, I am Xiao Tadpole, Alpha Wolf Escort Homeward, and many people don’t know the basic details about Alpha Wolf Escort’s Return Home, so let’s take a look now!

1. “Alpha: Homecoming with the Wolf” is an adventure film directed by Albert Hughes and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee.

2. The film tells the story of Keda, the son of the tribal leader, who unfortunately fell off a cliff during a collective hunt in the Ice Age 20,000 years ago, and survived alone with the wild wolf Alpha in the vast wilderness.

3. The film was released in mainland China on September 7, 2018, and in the United States on August 17, 2018.

This article has finished explaining the basic details of Alpha Wolf’s journey home, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

See also  "The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power" officially previews "the most expensive American TV show ever" – American TV – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

MAN FROM MARSEILLE – “Flamingo” – mica

Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler [24.04.2023: Tips Arena, Linz]

[The 59th Baeksang Art Awards]”Miss Girl” is out...

SABATON – Stories From The Western Front

She is beautiful!Taking off their uniforms and putting...

Darker Days – The Burying Point

Enforced – War Remains – Album Review

Xiamen film shortlisted for Moscow International Film Festival-...

EDGAR – Different – mica

Sun Kil Moon – Raging Bull’s Jaw

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy