Homemade mayonnaise – Practical recipe to try now

Have you tried any homemade mayonnaise recipes? If your answer is no, this version is likely to be your choice, it’s so easy to do.

And the best part, even though it’s based on a very traditional recipe, the preparation method is super practical and I’m sure you won’t have any problems when preparing it!

Delicious and easy to make, this homemade mayonnaise is a super versatile base for many recipes!

How is mayonnaise made?

Mayonnaise is a cream usually made from eggs. In addition, along with the fat from the oil, when processing the ingredients, an emulsification process is carried out, which guarantees a very creamy result with a lot of flavor.

In most of the more classic recipes, the addition of fat is done little by little until the cream is formed. However, here, I will teach you a more practical way where all the ingredients go in at once and still, the result is incredible.

Also, it’s important to know that this is a neutral base recipe. That is, you can add more flavors, such as fresh herbs, dry seasonings and even condiments like garlic, pepper sauce, among others.

Why use oil?

Maybe you’re wondering if it wouldn’t be possible to replace the oil with olive oil. And yes, it is possible. However, olive oil has a lot more flavor than oil, which generally gives a more neutral result to mayonnaise.

Leaving your mayonnaise with a more neutral flavor helps the cream to be used as a base for more recipes. However, if the more striking flavor of olive oil doesn’t bother you, you can certainly bet on this replacement.

How long does homemade mayonnaise last?

As we mentioned earlier, the basis of this recipe is the egg, which in the traditional version is added raw to the mix. Even adding lemon juice, which helps with cold cooking, this is a very short-lasting base.

Therefore, my suggestion is that you use your mayonnaise within 3 days of production. Remembering that, this validity is indicated if you store your cream in the fridge and in an airtight pot.

Also, if you are going to use it in a preparation, such as sausage, for example, its shelf life is the same as the mayonnaise, okay? Not to mention that this recipe does not support high temperatures, that is, if you are going to make a recipe using this mayonnaise as a base, it should not be out of the fridge for a long time, especially if the weather is hot.

Check out how to make homemade mayonnaise

Prep Time:

5 minutes Total Time:

5 minutes With a super practical preparation method, this homemade mayonnaise is delicious. Ingredients 1 ovo;

1 cup oil – I used corn oil;

1 tablespoon lemon juice;

1 teaspoon mustard – see notes;

salt to taste. Instructions To make this recipe, use a blender or hand mixer; Then gather all the ingredients and beat until you form a smooth, uniform and very cute cream; To make it even firmer, take the mayonnaise to the fridge for 2h to 3h. Notes Undoubtedly, dijon mustard is the best option for a super classic version of mayonnaise, however, around here, we used yellow mustard and it was delicious.

If you want to add more flavors to this mixture, I advise you to add it after the cream has emulsified, that way you don’t interfere with this process.

