In the week in which the “International Day of Remembrance in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust” falls, the cinema cannot miss films that deal with this very important issue. Among the novelties of these days there is in fact “Hometown – La strada dei memories”, a beautiful documentary, perfect for reflecting on such a delicate subject: directed by Mateusz Kudla and Anna Kokoszka-Romer, the film sees the great director Roman Polanski and the equally important photographer Ryszard Horowitz return to Poland to share the most personal memories related to their childhood and youth.

Since Polanski left Krakow to become one of the most celebrated authors in the history of the seventh art and Horowitz fled to New York to pursue his photographic career, the two have never seen each other again in their homeland, but after more than 60 years they return to that place where they grew up and became what they are today. A touching and intelligent product moves from this premise, capable of moving people without exploiting the many possible rhetorical loopholes in which themes like this always risk running into.

Although the general structure is rather canonical, the narration of the two artists’ memoirs manages to involve and overcome some excessively didactic passages.

A journey into the past

The Italian subtitle – “The road of memories” – is particularly apt to describe the real journey into the past that the two protagonists make when, during their walk through the streets of Krakow, they remember those difficult moments of their existence and their survival of the Nazi genocide: Horowitz was one of the children rescued by Oscar Schindler and Polanski was kept in hiding by a poor Catholic peasant family. What emerges from this feature film is how much their hard and sad youth was fundamental to making them two such successful artists and capable of always representing with great sensitivity the subjects they filmed or photographed. It should be noted that in a few months the new , highly anticipated film by Roman Polanski, entitled “The Palace”, starring Mickey Rourke.

After sun

Beyond the screenings in theaters, a film not to be missed arrived on Mubi a few weeks ago: it’s called “Aftersun” and it’s the surprising debut by Charlotte Wells. Set in a resort during a summer vacation, it features the eleven-year-old Sophie, enjoying a few days with her father Calum. Twenty years later, the memory of those days becomes a way for Sophie to rethink and reflect on their relationship. Opening with some shots taken by a small amateur camcorder, the film is a great reflection on the power of cinema, capable of telling how a camera can be a real witness, an eye capable of recording the past and those moments that risk never come back. With a great acting and an extraordinary maturity for a newcomer, “Aftersun” is an effective film in conveying strong feelings: the two characters communicate more with looks than with words, while the precise staging of the director always manages to frame them intensely and with a look that is always full of possible symbolisms and interpretations. Although the whole vision is undoubtedly solid and exciting, the climax is reached by an unforgettable finale that makes the most of the parallel editing technique and a magnificent song like “Under Pressure”. The result is one of the most important and powerful debuts of recent years.