urban topic drama《Hometown, stay safe"Started in Chengdu, officially announced the cast again and released the "Hometown·Reunion" version of the start-up poster. In addition to the first round announcement of Ren Suxi's surprise return to the second part of the "I'm in a Homeland" series, starring Li Xueqin, Shi Ce, and Wang Zixuan, and a new team of "Hometown Sisters", Ren Bin, Wu Xingjian, Zeng Kelang , Wu Yuheng starring, Zhang Chi special starring, five powerful actors with different types of temperament gathered, "Chengdu Men's Guide" is very desirable, nine charming, talented and talented treasure actors dream linkage, gathered in "Hometown" "Chengdu starts a new journey.





From “hometown” to “hometown”, Matt Culture once again focuses on the question of “is the hometown better or the hometown better?”, still explores the theme of “this place is my hometown”, and combines a group of lively “migratory” Young people are placed in the traditional impression of “reluctant to think about Shu”, and Chengdu, the “Internet celebrity city” in the modern context, how the regional flavor and the group portrait story will collide, showing a brand new hometown story, which is exciting.





Hometown Sisters Combination VS Chengdu Men’s Guide Ren Suxi returns to “Hometown 2” The Nine Treasures Actors collide with sparks

A few days ago, the urban topic drama “Hometown, Stay Safe” was launched in Chengdu, and the cast was officially announced again. In addition to the announcement in the first round of Ren Suxi, Li Xueqin, Shi Ce, and Wang Zixuan, the four leading actresses, and the new team “Hometown Sisters”, Ren Bin, Wu Xingjian, Zeng Kelang, and Wu Yuheng were announced for the first time. , and Zhang Chi made a special appearance. The nine charismatic treasure actors collide with each other and start a new journey of “hometown”, which is exciting. In addition, a “Hometown Reunion” version of the hand-painted launch poster was released on the day of the launch. The balloons in the girl’s hand just formed the panda’s nose, which was cute and childish. As the urban symbol and cultural symbol of Chengdu, the panda, the star full of hope in its eyes and the associated keywords such as happiness, hometown, homecoming, growth, and answers, also reflect elements related to the drama “Hometown, Stay Alive” with topic. From “hometown” to “hometown”, Matt culture continues the positioning of companion drama series, small cuts and big topics, optimistic and humorous without anxiety, and in harmony, truly depicting the dilemma and hope of contemporary migratory young people’s lives, still discussing “this peace of mind” It is my hometown” and “hometown is also a foreign land”.





Ren Suxi, the leading star who returned to “Hometown 2” again, said with emotion: “The story of my hometown is always the most moving, and I will show the highest level of business and work with everyone to create excellent works.” Newly joined the “Hometown” sister group Li Xueqin said: “Chengdu is a very attractive city. I hope to experience a different winter with everyone in Chengdu during the cooperation period.” Actor Wang Zixuan looks forward to working hard with everyone to create good works. Leading star Ren Bin said with a smile: “I cherish this opportunity very much, and hope that through this cooperation, I will change from a Northeasterner to an authentic Sichuan Chengdu.” Wu Xingjian also admitted that he will work hard with everyone during the shooting days. Wu Yuheng, who returned to his hometown, said: “I am very happy to be able to return to my hometown of Chengdu. Here I would like to tell you that Chengdu will be fine.” On the opening day, actors Qi Yandi, Yang Kaichun and Su Zihang also attended the opening ceremony.





The solid creator of the treasure actor and Matt Culture work together to create the “Hometown Series” companion-type warm drama series

Previously, “Hometown, Stay Safe” for the first time officially announced the lineup of the four heroines, exposing Ren Suxi to lead “Other Country 2”, and after the official announcement of the “Other Country” universe with Li Xueqin, Shi Ce, and Wang Zixuan, “Farewell to Hometown”. Topics such as “Laiwuyang’s official announcement of the first wave of lineup” and “Ren Suxi, Li Xueqin, Shi Ce and Wangzixuan’s new drama cooperation” quickly rushed to the hot search on major platforms, arousing heated discussions and expectations of many audiences and fans. Some viewers said: “I like the subject matter and the actors very much. It’s a dream linkage. The four people have completely different styles. They have already begun to look forward to the new stories brought by the sisters in the ‘hometown’.” Some netizens commented: “”Hometown’ , stay safe” has collected all the actors I love. They have looks, acting skills, laughs, and talents. Everyone is a treasure-level actor. It’s really rubbing hands with so many talented and talented people. Looking forward to it, I hope it can be done soon.”





As a parallel chapter of the “Hometown Series”, this “Hometown, Stay Safe” still brings together the excellent team of the previous work. Art director Wang Zichao and styling director Liu Yimu have joined again. At the same time, it brings together high-quality talents such as photography director Ji Baichao and editing director Tan Xiangyuan. Behind the scenes, with new and old partners working together, from “hometown” to “hometown”, together with Matt Culture to escort the production quality of “Hometown, Stay Safe”, create a higher level of domestically produced boutique dramas, and let the “Hometown Series” Bring companionship and warmth to more people. At the opening ceremony, the producer Chen Lizhi said: “I hope that everyone can work together to complete a high-quality drama, and I also hope that the second part of the ‘Farland Series’ can be titled on the gold list when it is broadcast.” Producer Yue Yang said frankly: “I firmly believe in a good story. It can impress everyone, and I hope that those who wander in the ‘hometown’ can find a place of peace in the ‘hometown’, and we will cooperate sincerely to complete this beautiful work with tears in laughter, but always remain optimistic.” Director Peng Chen said: “I hope to work hard with many excellent creators to complete this good work and bring different emotional experience and happiness to the audience.”





The urban topic drama “Hometown, Stay Safe” is produced by Matt Films (Hubei) Co., Ltd. and Beijing Shangshi Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and produced by Beijing Matt Culture Development Co., Ltd. It has now started shooting in Chengdu, and I look forward to working with you soon. Meet the general audience.





