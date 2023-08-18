Homeworld: Deserts of Karak to be Available for Free on Epic Games Store

Fans of the Homeworld franchise have something to look forward to this month as it has been reported that Homeworld: Deserts of Karak will be available for free on the Epic Games Store. This real-time strategy game, set on the desert planet of Karak, will be available for claiming on Epic’s storefront from August 24th to 31st.

Homeworld 3, the prequel to the 1999 classic Homeworld, has faced multiple delays but is now scheduled for an early release next year. In the meantime, players can enjoy Homeworld: Deserts of Karak as a prelude to the highly anticipated third installment.

Unlike its predecessors, which took place in space, Deserts of Karak offers a unique twist by shifting the action to the ground. Players will navigate the desert terrain, utilizing plateaus and valleys to gain an advantage over Kiith Gaalsien, a cult-like faction who opposes space travel.

The Homeworld series has a rich history, with the first game receiving critical acclaim upon its release. However, the franchise experienced a rollercoaster ride of IP development, with THQ acquiring Relic Entertainment, the original developer, after Homeworld 2. Despite failing to produce any new Homeworld games, Gearbox Software acquired the rights in 2013 and brought the series back to life.

Gearbox Software initially released a remastered version of the original game, followed by Homeworld: Deserts of Karak and Homeworld 3. The long-awaited third installment was crowdfunded and faced several delays. Now, fans eagerly await its release in early 2024.

The free availability of Homeworld: Deserts of Karak on the Epic Games Store is a perfect opportunity for fans to delve into the series before Homeworld 3’s release. Additionally, publisher Gearbox Software hopes to attract younger players to the nearly 25-year-old franchise.

To claim the PC game for free, players will require an Epic Games account. From August 24th to 31st, they can navigate to the Deserts of Karak store page in their browser or use the Epic Games Launcher to redeem the game.

