HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Special Collection

ISSEY MIYAKE Men’s Branch Line HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Celebrates Tenth Birthday

Next month, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE, the men’s branch line of renowned fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE, will be celebrating its milestone tenth birthday. In honor of this event, the brand has launched a special tenth anniversary series.

HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE has always remained true to its techniques and firm belief in creating clothes that are instantly recognizable, even without a brand logo, and timeless classics. Throughout its development, the brand has consistently conveyed a universal aesthetic, reflected on the definition of clothing, and reinterpreted it through design, quality, and practicality. Over the past ten years, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE has become known for its signature pleated clothing, with styles and colors being updated each year. However, the brand’s persistence and dedication to the fabric pleats have remained unchanged, allowing the clothes to accompany wearers from morning to night.

To commemorate its first decade, HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE has introduced the DECADE and DECADE SWEATER series. DECADE is a limited edition collection featuring T-shirts, pants, and jackets, available in twelve new colors. On the other hand, the DECADE SWEATER is a round-neck sweater with the brand’s logo displayed on the back, offered in black and white.

Renowned photographer Henry Leutwyler has been commissioned to capture this special milestone, showcasing not only the garments themselves but also the tools used in their design and production process. The photographs feature thumbtacks, measuring tapes, and scraps of fabric, telling the story of the brand’s journey over the past ten years.

The HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE 10th Anniversary Special Series will officially go on sale on November 11th. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of the brand are encouraged to stay informed and keep an eye out for further updates regarding this highly anticipated collection.

