ROME – Honda SH, Aprilia Scarabeo and Piaggio Liberty: here is the podium of the most stolen two wheels in Italy. In our country, in fact, almost four disappear every hour and only 39% are found. According to a report drawn up on the basis of the latest estimates of the State Police by Viasat (colossus specialized in satellite security systems), in fact, nIn 2022, 31,138 two-wheeled vehicles were stolen in Italy, 16.59% more than the previous year. We are talking about 2,595 vehicles per month including motorcycles, scooters and mopeds: more than 86 per day. Campania is confirmed as the region most at risk with almost 7,000 thefts a year (almost 4% more than in 2021). Followed by Sicily with 5,569 (+45%), Lazio with 5,210 (+7%) and Lombardy with 4,141 (+23.43%). The only Regions that instead of an increase record a decrease in thefts are Friuli Venezia Giulia, Basilicata and Sardinia.

But how many vehicles are found? The news is not good: of the 31,138 stolen vehicles, only 12,000 return to their rightful owner, less than half, 39% of the total to be precise. The remaining 19,000 vanish into thin air. The most virtuous region in terms of finds is Liguria (65.23%), followed by Emilia Romagna (63.56%), Tuscany (60.87%), Trentino Alto Adige (59%) and Veneto (53%). ).



Honda SH

Once again, the most stolen two-wheeler is the Honda SH with 6,378 thefts (almost 20% of the total). In second place is the Aprilia Scarabeo (1,378), while in third place is the Piaggio Liberty (1,363). Fourth was the Beverly (1,114) followed by the Vespa (1,040). Sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively for Yamaha Tmax, Kymco Agility and People.

Against this scourge, the best method remains that of equipping your vehicle with a system capable of representing a decisive deterrent to thieves. Like a satellite anti-theft device complete with geolocation of the vehicle, which very often can coincide with the place of residence of the person who stole it and which also allows you to obtain discounts on insurance policies. On this front, Viasat has launched the SlimBox Moto anti-theft device which combines all the functions of an advanced “black box” with the assistance services of the Viasat H24 Operations Centre.