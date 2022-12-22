Home Entertainment Hong Kong actor Paul Che responds to the controversy of “Infinite Beyond Class”: I’m fine, don’t worry everyone
Hong Kong actor Paul Che responds to the controversy of “Infinite Beyond Class”: I’m fine, don’t worry everyone

Beijing News reporter Zhang He editor Tong Na

2022-12-21 22:50

Beijing News (Reporter Zhang He) In the first episode of the variety show “Infinite Transcendence Class” broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV last week, Hong Kong actor Paul Che brought the classic Hong Kong drama “The Deer and Ding Tale” to invite young actors to cooperate in the remake, but no one chose. Later, it was reported on the Internet that Paul Cha resigned from his job in order to participate in the recording of “Infinite Transcendence Class”, but returned to Hong Kong after only three days of recording. The topic of “Bring Che Paul back” quickly became a trending topic on Weibo. For this reason, on December 21, Paul Che opened a Weibo account and posted a response saying,I was surprised when I received the invitation from the program group, and I am also very happy that someone still remembers me.Although this trip is short, I really feel happy, “I didn’t expect so many people to like “The Deer and Ding Tale” and the character I played, and they are willing to play with me, a little old man! I will also pay attention to it in the next days The growth of the children who surpassed the class infinitely! I am also very grateful to everyone for caring about me, I am fine, you don’t have to worry.”

Paul Che sent a response.

Edit Tong Na

Proofreading by Wu Xingfa



