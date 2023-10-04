Hong Kong Actress Yu Xiangning Overwhelmed with Joy as She is Shortlisted for Golden Horse Best Actress

Hong Kong Actress Yu Xiangning Nominated for Golden Horse Best Actress

The 60th Taiwan Golden Horse Awards, one of the most prestigious film festivals in East Asia, is set to take place on November 25. Among the nominees announced on October 3 is 30-year-old Hong Kong actress Yu Xiangning, who has been shortlisted for the Golden Horse Best Actress award for her performance in “Under the Sun.”

Upon learning the news, Yu Xiangning, who is currently in confinement at home after giving birth to her second son, expressed her joy and surprise by shedding tears. She watched the live broadcast of the nominations announcement with her mother and daughter, creating a heartwarming moment that she described as “the most surprising moment in her life.”

In an Instagram post, Yu Xiangning shared a video of herself hugging her mother and daughter, thanking everyone for their support. She wrote, “I know you can’t cry during confinement, but I really want to cry, thank you. Golden Horse Award!” She expressed her gratitude towards the entire cast and crew of “Under the Sun.”

Speaking to the media, Yu Xiangning shared her overwhelming happiness and excitement, stating that she had not yet calmed down. She mentioned how special it was for her to be able to sit at home and watch the live broadcast of the Golden Horse Awards shortlist. Describing the moment as one of the top ten most surprising and happiest moments in her life, she talked about her family’s emotional reaction to the news.

“When the shortlist of heroines was announced, I didn’t expect Brother Qiu Sheng (Anthony Wong) to read my name in the end. I burst into tears with excitement. My mother and daughter hugged me and kissed me. I am what a lucky one!” Yu Xiangning exclaimed.

The film “Under the Sun” is based on true events and tells the story of a news agency uncovering abuse at a nursing home for the disabled. The protagonist, played by Yu Xiangning, infiltrates the facility to expose the truth. The movie sheds light on the lack of media surveillance power, and in the trailer, her line “Will there be reporters in ten years?” sparks thought-provoking discussions.

Born in Hong Kong in July 1993, Yu Xiangning is known for her sweet appearance and is a multi-talented individual, excelling in modeling, acting, and singing. She made her acting debut in 2016 and has since gained recognition for her performances in various films. She was nominated for “Best New Actor” at the 36th Hong Kong Film Awards for her first work, “Bone Girl.” Her roles in “Uncle,” “Unfortunate,” and “Tongrenxiang” earned her nominations for “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Actress” at the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards. This marks her first nomination for the prestigious Golden Horse Best Actress award.

As the award ceremony approaches in November, Yu Xiangning has expressed her determination to work hard to lose weight post-confinement, hoping to present herself in the best possible way at the event in Taiwan.

