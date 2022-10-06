Home Entertainment Hong Kong ELF waited 3 years…finally! Super Junior announces that they will perform in Hong Kong in November! – KSD Korean Star Network (KPOP)
Hong Kong ELF waited 3 years…finally! Super Junior announces that they will perform in Hong Kong in November! – KSD Korean Star Network (KPOP)

Hong Kong ELF waited 3 years…finally! Super Junior announces that they will perform in Hong Kong in November! – KSD Korean Star Network (KPOP)

(Cover image source: provided by Media Asia Entertainment)

ELF in Hong Kong! ! ! ! ! ! ! Are you ready for your screams?

Earlier, it was reported that the word “Hong Kong Station” appeared in SUPER SHOW, and ELF was already crazy about it. They kept searching online to find out where to buy tickets. Media Asia Entertainment announced today that “SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD IN HONG KONG” will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena on November 19 and 20, 2022, with a total of two performances! Tickets will be available for priority booking with Bank of East Asia credit card from October 17th to 19th, and Qantas tickets will be on sale from October 20th.
(Source: Media Asia Entertainment)

Since 2008, it has held more than 150 “SUPER SHOW” in more than 30 cities around the world, with a cumulative audience of more than 2 million. This year celebrates the ninth time, “SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9:ROAD “The concert was launched in South Korea in mid-July, and three performances were held at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.
（图源：[email protected] Junior）

Celebrating the ninth time this time, SUPER SHOW’s entire performance rundown through a concert that combines all elements of music, performance, chemistry and VCR, plus a gorgeous stage, is dazzling. The title song “Mango” of the concert is in For the first time on the stage, SUPER JUNIOR even brought the costumes in the MV to the stage, making the fans super excited! They performed hit songs such as “DEVIL”, “BLACK SUIT”, and “SORRY SORRY”, bringing a rich thrill. 27 songs filled the performance time, and this one made an exception for 3 hours and 30 minutes! Hong Kong fans are looking forward to it! Guaranteed you’ll be screaming contented!
（图源：[email protected] Junior）

《SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR – SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD IN HONG KONG》
Date: 19 November 2022 (7pm) and 20 November (5pm)
Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo Arena
Vote: HK$1880 / HK$1380 / HK$980
(The cast members are LEETEUK, YESUNG, SHINDONG, EUNHYUK, DONGHAE, SIWON, KYUHYUN and RYEOWOOK)
*(The organizer reserves the right to add, delete or change the list of members of the SUPER JUNIOR show. Tickets sold are non-refundable)

Priority booking for BEA credit card customers:
Priority Booking Date: October 17, 2022 (10:00am) to October 19th (11:59pm)
Priority booking channel: www.hotdogtix.com or HotdogTIX mobile app

Qantas tickets are on sale:
Release Date: October 20, 2022 (10am)
Ticketing Hotline: (852) 31 288 288 (10am to 8pm)
Ticketing website: www.hkticketing.com

[email protected] / Please do not copy, reproduce, rewrite or quote the content of this site without the written consent of this site.If there is any violation, this site will be held accountable

