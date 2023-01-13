Home Entertainment Hong Kong film gold medal supporting actor Chen Wanlei passed away at the age of 78. Wang Jiawei issued a message of condolences: “Those who yearn for it, goodbye”_Hong Kong_Movie_Kaneshiro Takeshi
Entertainment

Hong Kong film gold medal supporting actor Chen Wanlei passed away at the age of 78. Wang Jiawei issued a message of condolences: “Those who yearn for it, goodbye”_Hong Kong_Movie_Kaneshiro Takeshi

by admin
Hong Kong film gold medal supporting actor Chen Wanlei passed away at the age of 78. Wang Jiawei issued a message of condolences: “Those who yearn for it, goodbye”_Hong Kong_Movie_Kaneshiro Takeshi
2023-01-13 09:18

Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: Hong Kong film gold medal supporting actor Chen Wanlei passed away at the age of 78.

Sohu Entertainment News According to Hong Kong media reports, Hong Kong actor Chen Wanlei passed away at the age of 78. Chen Wanlei played the role of Takeshi Kaneshiro’s father in “Fallen Angels” directed by Wong Kar-wai, and was nominated for Best New Actor at the 15th Hong Kong Film Awards. At the same time, he also participated in films such as “In the Mood for Love”, “97 Young and Dangerous Boys Invincible”, “Three and Five Groups”, “Male and Female Singers”, “Xinzha Junior Sister 2” and “Three Husbands”.

Director Wong Kar Wai issued a message of condolences: “Those who yearn for it, goodbye.” Go all the way…Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group Official Announcement_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Conversation with Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz:...

The made in Italy beauty of Lovrén lands...

Dior’s new LADY 95.22 handbag grand launch advertising...

Mazda MX-30, the show returns to the Auto...

The Sixth Pingyao International Film Festival Announces Screening...

99 yuan to buy “Hermes in the basic...

The ancient costume legendary drama “Yi Nian Guan...

Louis Vuitton, Pietro Beccari president and CEO. Delphine...

Joker Xue teamed up with Guo Congming to...

Coty and Jil Sander renew license

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy