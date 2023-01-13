Original title: Hong Kong film gold medal supporting actor Chen Wanlei passed away at the age of 78.

Sohu Entertainment News According to Hong Kong media reports, Hong Kong actor Chen Wanlei passed away at the age of 78. Chen Wanlei played the role of Takeshi Kaneshiro’s father in “Fallen Angels” directed by Wong Kar-wai, and was nominated for Best New Actor at the 15th Hong Kong Film Awards. At the same time, he also participated in films such as “In the Mood for Love”, “97 Young and Dangerous Boys Invincible”, “Three and Five Groups”, “Male and Female Singers”, “Xinzha Junior Sister 2” and “Three Husbands”.

Director Wong Kar Wai issued a message of condolences: "Those who yearn for it, goodbye." Go all the way…

