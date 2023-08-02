Hong Kong increasingly aspirational destination for sophisticated tourists

Listen to the audio version of the article

Angelica Leung heads the consumer products division of Invest Hong Kong. You have just stopped in Italy, in Milan, for an updated overview of the opportunities offered in Europe to potential customers by the former British colony which, just in these days, is celebrating the 26th anniversary of the transition to China.

Hong Kong experienced particularly difficult moments during the pandemic, where is the situation?

Completely normalized, after all we have never resigned. Exactly one year ago there was the opening, despite the Covid-19 queue, of the Hong Kong Museum of Art in Kowloon which, moreover, has a new shopping mall next door. Hong Kong has already recorded arrivals of 7.3 million visitors from January to April, an increase of 45% compared to the same period last year.

What about the Chinese tourists who have always had Hong Kong as an aspirational destination?

They, too, have seen a dramatic increase – over 5.7 million visitors in the same period. Over 625,000 Chinese tourists visited Hong Kong during the 5-day Golden Week. Tourist spending drove economic growth by 0.6 per cent of GDP.

