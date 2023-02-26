Hong Kong media revealed that Dou Xiao and He Chaolian held a wedding in April

Dou Xiao He Chaolian

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports,Dou Xiao and He ChaolianThe wedding will be held in Bali during Easter in April this year, and it is revealed that the couple will spend more than 50 million Hong Kong dollars (about 44 million yuan) to create a perfect wedding.

According to reports, on the day of the wedding, apart from inviting the couple’s close relatives and friends, more than 100 celebrities and stars were invited to congratulate them. As for the location of the wedding venue in an outdoor location with a high degree of privacy, the security measures for the wedding will be very strict. Even the guests who received the wedding invitations have to check their identities before entering the venue. The details of the wedding are extremely confidential.

He Chaolian and Dou Xiao have always been very popular in the circle. The woman has invited good sisters Deng Ziqi (GEM.) and Li Yun, as well as JW Wang Haoer, Twins, Xue Kaiqi, etc., while the man has invited many mainland actors.G.E.MIn addition to being a bridesmaid, she will also sing at the wedding.

He ChaolianDisclosed to the Hong Kong media: “Actually, Chao Lian and Dou Xiao’s wedding has been in preparation for nearly a year. The two had planned to hold dream weddings in many places, including French castles and their alma mater in London, England. She has Portuguese ancestry. They got married in Portugal, but they love the sun and the beach, and finally decided to choose Bali, but due to work, Dou Xiao has not formally proposed marriage, so the plan has been delayed again and again.” And with Chao Lian’s marriage in September last year After sister He Chaoyun was revealed to have low-key accepted the marriage proposal of outsider boyfriend Douglas, Dou Xiao immediately proposed to Chaolian.

