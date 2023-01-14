Chen Wanlei, a veteran green leaf actor who played the role of Takeshi Kaneshiro’s father in the film “Fallen Angels” directed by Wong Kar-wai, contracted the new crown pneumonia in December last year. He lost to the disease and passed away in just 3 days at the age of 78. (Image source: Weibo screenshot)

Has starred in Wong Kar Wai’sMovie《fallen angel“, Chen Wanlei, a veteran green leaf actor who played Takeshi Kaneshiro’s father in the play, contracted new coronary pneumonia in December last year. He lost to the disease and passed away in just 3 days. He was 78 years old. The funeral will be held at the end of this month.

Before Chen Wanlei entered the entertainment industry, he worked as a security guard at Chungking Mansions in Hong Kong. He was lucky enough to be photographed by the famous director Wong Kar Wai. He starred in the first film “Fallen Angel”. He was shortlisted for the best new actor in the 15th Hong Kong Film Awards. More than 20 films, which are called “Hong Kong Movie Green Leaf King”。

Chen Wanlei has made more than 20 films, including “In the Mood for Love”, “97 Young and Dangerous Boys Invincible”, “Three and Five Groups”, “Singing Men and Women Singing” and “Xinzha Junior Sister 2”, etc., and his most famous role is Playing Takeshi Kaneshiro’s father in “Fallen Angels”, the two had many rivalries.

After Chen Wanlei moved to the mainland to do business in 2004, he retired and rarely filmed again. It was not until 2018 that he acted in “Three Husbands” directed by Chen Guo. The heroine Zeng Meihuizi won the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards Award for Best Actress and multiple nominations. It is reported that at that time, he was already gray-haired, gray-bearded, and old-fashioned, and this was the last time he participated in a movie performance.

Chen Wanlei, who has been living in the mainland, was diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia at the end of December last year, and news of his tragic death came out three days after the infection. He was 78 years old. His family revealed that the funeral will be held in Hong Kong at the end of this month.

When director Wong Kar Wai learned of Chen Wanlei’s death, he posted a message of condolence, and shared the DV video of him taken by Takeshi Kaneshiro in “Fallen Angels”, writing: “Those who yearn for it, goodbye.”

Responsible editor: Yifan–All rights reserved, any form of reprint needs to see the Chinese authorization license. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited. Short URL for this article:



member A new special issue has been published

Please log in as an honorary member to download [Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We sincerely recruit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese around the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee per year to become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website, which can help us break through censorship and blockade, and provide at least 10,000 compatriots in mainland China Provide independent and true key information, give them early warning in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.