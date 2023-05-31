Honghu Shaw Primary School in Zhengxiang District: Lian Yun is fragrant and singing is flying- News- China Hengyang News Website

Hengyang News Network News (Correspondent: Zeng Zhongxian, Luo Beauty, Liu Yuting) In order to further promote the construction of clean schools, enrich the cultural life of the campus, explore the artistic potential of students, and promote the all-round development of students, on May 31, Honghu Shaw Primary School in Zhengxiang District, Hengyang City held a The theme is “Lian Yun Piaoxiang Singing Flying” Campus Top Ten Singer Contest.

A total of 68 contestants signed up for this competition. Through multiple selections, 25 contestants who successfully advanced to the finals stood on the stage of today’s finals with passion and dreams. The song “Chinese Youth” brought by Zhang Yu, a classmate of the first year (2), opened the prelude to the competition. He sang the strength of the motherland from the perspective of Chinese youth in the new era, expressed his sincere pride as a Chinese youth, and also expressed the firm will of Chinese youth to build the Chinese dream. The songs “Ai Lian Shuo” and “Integrity in My Heart” brought by the children in the fourth and fifth grades spread the wind of incorruptibility throughout the campus. They used the most beautiful voices of children to create a campus that promotes incorruptibility and a clean atmosphere. atmosphere. One after another wonderful repertoire continued to push the singer contest to a climax. The students in the audience waved their hands excitedly and sang together with the young singers. The demeanor of the students. After intense competition, the top ten young singers on campus were born. The award-winning young singers were very excited. They held the certificates in their hands, and the smiles on their faces were the rewards for their unremitting efforts.

This “Top Ten Campus Singers Competition” not only enriched the students’ campus cultural life, but also fully demonstrated the students’ artistic talent and the positive spirit of Honghu students, providing students with a stage to show their individuality and let their ideals fly.