“Honkai Star Railway” Producer × ATLUS Katsura Hashino Conversation Summary_Game_Character_System

“Honkai Star Railway” Producer × ATLUS Katsura Hashino Conversation Summary

The dialogue between David, the producer of “Honkai Star Railway”, and ATLUS Katsura Hashino, which is about to start its server, is officially open. Most of the content this time is about two people exchanging experience on the development of turn-based RPG works. Part of the summary is as follows:

-D: Among the works of Mr. Hashino, the one that has the greatest influence on me is “Persona 5”, which may have been played for more than 150 hours. There are also many P5 fans in the development team of “Honkai Star Railway”. I admire ATLUS and Mr. Hashino’s continuous pursuit of evolution. The determination to make a turn-based RPG is also because of the great influence of “P5”. Originally, during the planning stage, I was still worried about issues such as player response and turnover, but seeing the results of P5 erased these worries.

(About the game immersion that the turn-based system can bring)

-D: I think there are many ways to improve game immersion that are not limited by the game framework. Turn-based RPG is indeed not like ARPG, which can directly reflect player operations to the interactivity of the game, but it also has “attracted by the world of the work” It is as immersive as a movie and animation, so one of the important development concepts of “Honkai Star Railway” is that “it will be a continuous animation work that can be played as a game”.

-Hashino: In the long history of RPG, works that used turn-based combat have been replaced with a more active and interactive action system for players in order to enhance the sense of presence. However, I think that if turn-based combat can be added to the game performance as a “part of the plot scene”, it will not become an outdated system. We can introduce the scene editing techniques of animation or manga into the game battle to make it further developed. Presumably the “turn-based battle” system in RPG will continue to evolve in the future. Therefore, when I was making “P5”, I decided to adopt a turn-based system without hesitation.

(About character portrayal)

-Hashino: In terms of character design, we have always been aware of an important point, which is to allow players to resonate with the protagonist, and hope that players can experience inner troubles and entanglements through the protagonist. At the same time, as the people who support the protagonist, the partners also have unknown troubles. In order to let the players feel that “my friend is also an ordinary person like the protagonist = me”, we pay special attention to giving them a sense of responsibility when designing characters. Human experiences and stories.

-D: The games produced by MiHoYo also attach great importance to characters. Our script writers always realize that “every character should be depicted as alive in that world” when creating.

(about the plot) – Hashino: "P3", "P4" and "P5" each raise different questions, but ultimately want to express the same conclusion: when young people cannot move forward freely, when they are growing from children to adults, in this When you can't decide how to live in the future when you are self-reliant, and when you are hesitant to choose the way forward, I hope this game can push you forward at this moment, which is also my original intention of making the "Persona" series. -D: The interesting thing about our long-running games is that the story can provide players with values ​​​​and humanity that grow with the passage of real time. (About views on AI) -D: If AI can be used flexibly, productivity can be further improved. With the support of AI, the efficiency of NPC line writing will be greatly improved. In addition, the 3D modeling of all characters is now made by the designer himself. With the support of AI, it may be possible to fine-tune the more detailed parts. -Hashino: But as producers, we cannot forget what is gradually lost due to the development of this convenience. For example, after "Persona 3", the game introduced the "COMMU" and "COOP" systems that reflect the strength of the relationship when building interpersonal relationships with characters. To be honest, I didn't expect this system to be so popular with players. Even in the modern age where the Internet is developed, people are still eager to communicate directly with others. This kind of human emotion can greatly enhance the charm of game characters. So no matter how important the development of AI is, we should not forget that entertainment should exist to bring happiness to people living in reality. -D: Yes, the most fundamental creativity of the creator is indeed only possessed by human beings. However, we can use AI to increase the amount of character lines and plot content, making the characters in the game more lifelike.

