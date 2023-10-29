Honor of Kings 2023 Co-Creation Night: Unveiling Blockbuster Licensing Cooperations and Exciting New Content

“Honor of Kings 2023 Co-Creation Night” Unveils Exciting Updates and Collaborations

Chengdu, China – On October 28, the highly anticipated “Honor of Kings 2023 Co-Creation Night” event will take place, bringing together players from all over. As a yearly user activity of the popular game, “Honor of Kings 2023 Co-Creation Night” centers around the theme “Gift of Time,” with a secondary theme of “Red and Blue Showdown.” The event aims to provide players with exciting updates, including the release of the most anticipated King IP content, blockbuster game interpretations, and showcases of China‘s self-developed products.

The event commenced with the performance of the song “The Sound of Time,” setting the stage for an unforgettable night. The passionate rendition of “A Hundred Battles 2023” paid tribute to the heroes in players’ hearts, while “Meet the Divine Drum” and “Meet Hu Xuan” showcased the captivating charm of Chinese culture. The event seamlessly blended tradition and modernity, allowing past, present, and future to harmoniously coexist.

This year, “Honor of Kings” introduced a new concept by hosting a “Garden Party” with 18 clubs in attendance. The event invited popular players, renowned teams, and king experts to join thousands of players in an offline adventure. Additionally, the game introduced the Xiao Wang’s Time Gift Box in 25 cities across China, offering players a range of interactive offline activities such as cruise ships, night markets, and giant gashapon machines.

During the “Honor of Kings 2023 Co-Creation Night” event, exciting consumer product licensing collaborations were announced. The game unveiled a series of imaginative King peripherals and offline entertainment experience centers, promising an engaging and enjoyable experience for fans. Building upon its IP influence, “Honor of Kings” continues to transcend borders, delighting players both within and outside the gaming community.

Over the past eight years, “Honor of Kings” has dedicated itself to constant self-improvement. From exploring traditional culture to developing diverse IP derivatives, new games, and musicals, the game consistently delivers high-quality content to its dedicated fanbase and the wider public.

As part of these endeavors, King of Glory announced a range of IP-derived content launch plans during the event. The plans include the release of a 3D animated series, daily shows, musicals, and a thrilling new IP animation. These new additions aim to provide players with a richer and more diverse cultural experience, infusing a fresh vitality into the King IP.

The highly anticipated “Glory of Kings: Chapter of Glory: Broken Moon,” the first 3D animated series by “Honor of Kings,” is set to debut in spring 2024. This epic installment will follow Li Bai, a hero of “King of Glory,” on his arduous journey home, filled with nostalgia and hidden crises.

The daily episode series titled “Is he the king?” has received widespread acclaim since its release. Whether fans of King IP or casual viewers, audiences can quickly immerse themselves in the heroes’ daily stories through the show. The third season, set to be aired in spring 2024, will be accompanied by an enchanting opening theme showcasing the desert in the clouds and leading fans to the starting point of their heroic dreams: Jixia Academy. The implementation of three-rendering and two-rendering techniques will revolutionize the viewing experience.

The original musical “Reaching for the Stars,” produced by “Honor of Kings” in collaboration with Poly Entertainment, has captivated audiences across more than 30 cities with over 80 performances since its premiere last year. This year, the show will embark on a new journey, transporting the heroes from the Continent of Kings to cities such as Nanning, Kunming, Chongqing, and Chengdu. Audiences can expect a highly imaginative world of kings brought to life on the theater stage.

Adding to the excitement, the event also featured the release of the Mingshiyin animation concept film for the upcoming IP animation of “Honor of Kings.” With the tagline “Peony captures the heart and soul, and destiny changes quietly,” the concept film left players eager for more, fueling their anticipation for future updates.

“Honor of Kings 2023 Co-Creation Night” has once again proven to be a spectacular event, dazzling players with an array of thrilling announcements. With its continuous efforts to captivate and innovate, “Honor of Kings” solidifies its position as one of China‘s most beloved and influential gaming franchises.

Share this: Facebook

X

