Honorary president of Bayern Munich is confident in the arrival of Harry Kane

TEGERNSEE, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß is confident England captain Harry Kane will move to the German club this summer from Tottenham.

Hoeneß, a former Bayern president who recently returned as a consultant, told reporters at the team’s training ground on Saturday that the striker has already decided to join the Bavarian powerhouse, and that negotiations with Tottenham president Daniel are continuing. Levy.

In addition, the honorary president said that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, member of the supervisory board, and Jan-Christian Dressen, managing director, have spoken regularly with Kane and his representatives.

“So far it has been the case that Harry has given us the clear signals that he has made a decision, during our talks. And if it continues like this, we will have it”, explained Hoeneß. “Then Tottenham will have to give in.”

Hoeneß said Tottenham would not be able to turn down 80 or 90 euros ($90 million or $100 million) for the player, who has just a year left on his contract with Tottenham. He added that Kane wants to play in European competitions.

Tottenham, which finished eighth in the Premier League the previous season, failed to qualify for the European tournaments. Bayern were crowned in the Bundesliga.

“Now he has a new chance to come to a big club in Europe,” said Hoeneß. “What we all like is that he and his agents, his father and his brother, have always backed up what they said with facts. If everything continues like this, it’s perfect.”

Hoeneß acknowledged that the negotiations with Levy were difficult.

“He’s smart,” Hoeneß said. “He has not mentioned a price. First of all, we have to get him to mention it. Of course, he seeks to save time, he is intelligent and he seems to me a super professional. I really like it, but I think these people just didn’t start doing this yesterday.”

