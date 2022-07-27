Home Entertainment HOOD BY AIR’s JUICE Exclusive Capsule Collection Officially Debuts
HOOD BY AIR, a trendy brand that once swept the streets, has finally returned in 2020 after announcing its cessation of operations in 2017. New works such as T-shirt and “The Veteran Collection” have been launched one after another. This time, I will design an exclusive capsule series for the trendy store JUICE. , using the lilac shade that the manager Edison Chen loves, bringing six new items.

This time, HBA chose to use relaxed tailoring and personalized brand logos to interpret hoodies, T-shirts, hats and other items; in addition, in order to reveal the exclusive series, Edison Chen even performed in person and appeared in Lookbook shooting. The iridescent streetscape conveys the spirit of fashion.

The JUICE x HOOD BY AIR exclusive capsule collection will be available through JUICE on August 5, priced between $150 and $550, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

