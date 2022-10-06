[Epoch Times, October 5, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Liang Yao interviewed and reported) Canada’s Oscar-nominated best international film “Changchun” recently screened in the Canadian capital. The audience said that the film has a novel format and a touching story. They said they wanted the film to win the Oscar for Best International Picture.

The Canadian Film and Television Association (Telefilm Canada) announced on August 24 that the Chinese animation documentary “Eternal Spring” was nominated for the Oscar for Best International Film, becoming the first Chinese animation documentary in Canada to be nominated for the Oscar for Best International Film.

“Changchun” was written by Canadian animation artist Nobita (Guo Jingxiong) as the art director, and held its North American premiere at the Toronto Hot Docs Film Festival in early May this year. The film uses a combination of animation and live-action interviews to restore a sensational TV episode 20 years ago.

At 8 p.m. on March 5, 2002, the 32 channels of Changchun Cable TV simultaneously broadcasted the Falun Gong truth TV films “Is it Self-immolation or a Scam?” and “Falun Dafa Spreading to the World“. The truth film lasted for 50 minutes, and about 100,000 viewers in Changchun watched the content.

Arbitration expert: Falun Gong practitioners in China are heroes

Nobita said that the CCP used the media to spread lies to the world and slander Falun Gong. “The heroes who were broadcast in those days used their lives to interpret an eternal poem.” “The sacrifice of life is the hope that everyone can understand the truth.”

Ms. Nicole Beauregard, an arbitration expert who lives in Ottawa, had seen the preview of the film before. On October 3, she saw the film. After coming out of the Bytown theater, she felt that the film was more exciting than she expected.

After watching the film, she said that Falun Gong practitioners in China are heroes. “They’re heroes, I mean, they’re true to their beliefs. Obviously, they’re not hurting anyone, and even the way they (adopted) the episodes… just to spread the truth about their beliefs. So, I think …they’re definitely (heroes), people I would really respect.”

Ms. Beauregard said that it is regrettable that the persecution of Falun Gong is still happening today. A few months ago, she and her partner saw someone practicing Falun Gong in Montreal; she and her grandson also signed a petition calling for an end to the persecution.

Lawyer hopes film wins ‘would be a big step towards freedom’

Ms Beauregard’s partner, Mr Paul Fauteux, is a lawyer. He told The Epoch Times that he believes in freedom, “I believe in freedom of all kinds, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech and association. So I’m not a friend of the Chinese Communist Party. I’m a friend of the oppressed around the world, including Falun Gong practitioners, Muslims , Tibetan Buddhists, and every (persecuted) person who lacks freedom in China.”

He wants the film to win an Oscar. “It would be fantastic to win an Oscar, it would be a huge step towards freedom.”

Filmmaker: “Changchun” is very innovative

After watching the film on October 3, retired filmmaker David McNicoll told The Epoch Times that he appreciates the film “Changchun” very much. “I’m intoxicated. It’s not just a real movie, it’s an artist’s story.”

“This way of mixing (artistic) documentaries is very novel and unusual.” McNicau worked as a lighting engineer for 25 years and made about 60 films as a filmmaker, mainly documentaries.

“A real story is presented in an animated way, and that kind of blending is hard. It’s not a very commercial product, the story itself is engaging,” he said. “It’s also a story about what news is and how to spread it. .”

In the film, painter Nobita also showed his childhood impression of the city of Changchun, as well as his understanding of traditional Chinese culture and values ​​through comic books since childhood.

McNicall especially appreciates the part of Nobita’s childhood life depicted in the film, “The interesting film (plot) and the beautiful pictures are all expressed from an artistic point of view. We really like watching (showing) the part of childhood, as if it was a dream .”

McNicall’s wife, Janice Dowling, a retired copy editor, told The Epoch Times, “From a visual arts standpoint, the film is impressive, and the artist is amazing.” It’s innovative, it’s not political, and I think it’s great.”

This film made Ms. Dowling know the truth about Falun Gong. She didn’t know much about Falun Gong before. McNicall also said that he really wanted to know more about Falun Gong.

Documentary maker Saiful Wadud told The Epoch Times that he focused on “Changchun” because it was the first Canadian documentary to be nominated for next year’s Oscars. He wanted to see how the film could tell a story through animation.

He said that the story behind the film is very heavy, but also very open, allowing people to learn more about the truth about Falun Gong.

There were also some Chinese in the audience. An unnamed Chinese audience told reporters that although he did not practice (Falun Gong), he felt that the treatment of Falun Gong was unfair.

