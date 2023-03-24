Home Entertainment Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri face each other
Entertainment

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri face each other

by admin
Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Mauricio Macri face each other

Let’s remember that Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta They had not seen each other during the last month as a result of the former president feeling annoyed by statements by the Head of Government of the City about his supposed dispensation with Macri to become president. This was reported by Nuria Am in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (101.9).

Now, and faced with the need to order the names and think about the internathis noon they will see their faces again although it is difficult for any to emerge from there electoral definition.

Within the PRO, it is not only the candidacy at the national level that must be defined, but it also remains to close ranks after a candidate for the city.

The details of the breakfast alone between Macri and Vidal: tea, internal JxC and a key survey

In principle, the former president’s intention is to seek an agreement to support the figure of his cousin, Jorge Macri, who today integrates the Cabinet of Larreta. The candidate, on the other hand, works for Fernán Quirós, Soledad Acuña and Emanuel Ferrario.

In any case, he could give up his position in order to obtain the support of the entire space to Diego Santilli that belongs to his kidney, in his candidacy to govern the Province of Buenos Aires.

JL

You may also like

See also  Alice Springs, the other half of the great Helmut Newton, is dead

You may also like

State of Neuquén routes today, Friday March 24,...

The case that shook Spain: how is the...

Naples, the Sanità Theater closes after four months...

Splif Bariloche brigade members will empty Allen sheds

WhatsApp: first look at how the video messages...

In Milan the great retrospective on Helmut Newton

Lai Shengchuan’s creative art exhibition landed in Beijing,...

Crosses between the Government and the opposition for...

Watches and Wonders, in Geneva the showcase of...

Entrepreneurs, music and a display of dinosaurs to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy