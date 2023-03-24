Let’s remember that Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta They had not seen each other during the last month as a result of the former president feeling annoyed by statements by the Head of Government of the City about his supposed dispensation with Macri to become president. This was reported by Nuria Am in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (101.9).

Now, and faced with the need to order the names and think about the internathis noon they will see their faces again although it is difficult for any to emerge from there electoral definition.

Within the PRO, it is not only the candidacy at the national level that must be defined, but it also remains to close ranks after a candidate for the city.

In principle, the former president’s intention is to seek an agreement to support the figure of his cousin, Jorge Macri, who today integrates the Cabinet of Larreta. The candidate, on the other hand, works for Fernán Quirós, Soledad Acuña and Emanuel Ferrario.

In any case, he could give up his position in order to obtain the support of the entire space to Diego Santilli that belongs to his kidney, in his candidacy to govern the Province of Buenos Aires.

JL