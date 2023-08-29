Horacio Rodríguez Larreta denied the reports that Massa tried to get closer

The head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodriguez Larretadenied the versions that suggest that the presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria, Sergio Massa, tried a rapprochement for the October general elections. “That’s a lie. No one spoke to me,” Larreta said and sentenced: “I’m going to do everything in my power so that Patricia Bullrich be president.”

Journalist Carlos Pagniin your program Argentine Odyssey which is issued by LN+, He asked the Buenos Aires head of government about the rumors that would indicate a proposed rapprochement of Massa for Larreta, after the latter lost in the Juntos por el Cambio internship against Bullrich.

“That’s a lie. No one spoke to me. We are used to the government throwing out these kinds of lies fairly. I categorically deny it. And besides, I wouldn’t. I am convinced and I said that I am going to work so that Together for Change wins. I already said it at the Council of the Americas. I will do everything in my power to make Patricia Bullrich president,” she replied.

In this sense, in one of his first appearances after the defeat in PASO, he criticized the Union for the Homeland and La Libertad Avanza: “I don’t believe in extreme positions, I don’t believe in fanaticism. I do not believe in aggression as a way of doing politics. I believe in democracy, and that assumes that there are people who think differently. Many of the measures he proposes have to go to Congress and there they are approved with the majority, as is appropriate.”

Patricia Bullrich: unification with Larreta and “economic scrum”

Likewise, Larreta admitted that Milei channels “anguish” but said that this does not change his mind: “The fact that people channel anguish in this way does not change my vision of what Argentina needs.”

“My convictions remain the same, not because of the result I am going to change what I think. I am convinced that Argentina needs a broad majority that emerges from a consensus and a dialogue to promote profound changes that generate results in the people”, he expressed.

Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

In that line, he continued: “Now we have to show people how we are going to solve the problems, and that we are the ones who can do it.. I believe in the value of experience and trajectory. I said it in the campaign and it applies to Together for Change. We all work together on the technical level. The other day we all met, and there are a lot of people with a lot of experience.”

What would Larreta say to the voters who accompanied him in the PASO

About what he would say to the voter who accompanied him in the PASO, he said: “That he vote for Together for Change, that within the space I am going to express the ideas for which he voted for me. I am going to give the internal discussion to represent those ideas. The result does not change my convictions.”

Bullrich, about the meeting with Rodríguez Larreta: “To talk about charges today would be to put the cart before the horse”

Finally, he criticized the economic course of the Government “We have 8% projected inflation that could be more, a stratospheric level of poverty, there are no investments. It is a government that makes patch after patch, devalues, runs back to inflation. And the conclusions are what we see today. Just as I see that Argentina has an enormous opportunity in the future, today’s situation is a drama and a nightmare.”.

