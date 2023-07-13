Horacio Rodríguez Larreta vs. Patricia Bullrich: one suffers, the other has fun

The only serious litigation to be resolved in the next internal ones corresponds to the fight Horacio Rodríguez Larreta versus Patricia Bullrich. Less than 30 days for that definition. The rest are differentials, if Javier Milei gets 15 or 30, or if the expropriator of Sergio Massa’s votes, Juan Grabois, takes a minimum percentage to negotiate later. Today the Buenos Aires head of government multiplies to amend the polls, the cell phones against or the favorable “in-person” ones, while she rather rests so that the waters do not move. One suffers, the other has fun.

In Patricia Bullrich’s barracks they play with the slogan “Massa is Larreta”

Even Patricia sings happy birthday to those who go to her acts. She avoided that artistic occurrence in the dinner with 800 guests (at a rate of 4 million per table), in the San Miguel Palace, most of them businessmen contributors. Happy winner of her, although she has been observed again by the foundation that collaborates with her through her friend Oneto of hers. The candidate made a sober speech, although in the acts she interacts with her devotees in a stand-up similar to that of Menem or Alfonsín who demanded “a doctor to the right, please.”

Instead, to Horacio is not given to the crowds, he suffers from the syndrome of the Argentine middle class: stagnation, setback, the pain of having been. From a confident, rich and organized winner, to fighting for electoral waste with a woman who even allows herself to use as a slogan a precept that characterized the extreme and violent left, which she dares to repudiate: “All or nothing” (not a casual title , in addition, from the biography of María Seoane about Roberto Mario Santucho, head of the ERP). An alternative life that, on the other hand, seems the least political and electoral of the profession.

Perhaps no one has evaluated the residue that the Covid produced in society, a manifest rejection of political activity, as if he held that sector responsible for the misfortune of the virus. The political consequence of the pandemic affected everyone, unexpectedly benefited Javier Milei, by referral to Bullrich. At the same time, Larreta —so close in the mirage to Alberto Fernández of that time— he added errors to his losses. For this electoral occasion, first he did not distinguish between an internal one and a general election: for him, it was the same procedure. As if it wasn’t even a formality, tremendous pride.

No businessman, however, would think of offering the same product for different demands: it is utopian to sell ice cream in the Pole when at the same time it runs out in the Caribbean. The thing is HRL assumed that its comprehensive, centrist, convergent and indiscriminate message to conquer other people’s wills was worth the same as capturing their own. He did not understand fidelity and identities, he confused them with the eventual need for a totality of the audience. He PRO seems like an exclusive club in which only one sport is performed, a pure criterion of rejection of Kirchnerism prevailsalmost a fashion in his supporters.

The head of government also forgot that at this stage he is speaking to a market not only smaller, but in summer he consumes more soft drinks than boiling broths. At least the soups he intends to sell. He now confesses that his audacity was to think of the national election as if she were the party: later he discovered that he had not yet been a candidate and, on top of that, he even had a fight with the head of the group, Mauricio Macri (Today on a trip, who had her 8-month-old grandson intubated in a serious hospital situation).

Perhaps he believed that he could repeat the bid against another woman, like the one in which he defeated Gabriela Michetti: they were not the same conditions or endorsements. Now he is trying to change, to reverse his campaign. From peaceful to uncompromisingincluding his vice Gerardo Morales in that purpose.

With stumbles: he was wrong to approach Juan Schiaretti before doing the internship – he had to admit it publicly -, launched against Sergio Massa when everyone imagines him as a partner of the Minister of Economy, and has doubted in pronouncing in favor of Jorge Macrihis minister, as a candidate against Martín Lousteau (while several of his team play frontally in favor of the radical).

This sum of situations causes wrongs in his Cabinet, conflicts between his influential girlfriend Milagros and one of those responsible for the campaign, Federico Benvenutto. Not to mention the disgust with other hired advisers. Of course: he warned these anomalies in time, nobody knows if he manages to modify them.

weaning time

Now it’s been proposed to reinforce the campaign in the Federal Capital, the search for a difference with the Bullrich: if you don’t get comfortable in the redoubt you preside over, it’s useless to embody any other dream. They also plan to tone down the criticism and operations against Milei: he realized that the votes that the libertarian loses, if he loses them, go to the house of his female opponent. Nonsense. He has to settle another issue: the reserve with which his envoy to the province, the candidate for governor Diego Santillirun the campaign. They omit the name Larreta in many of the billboards already pasted in various districts (particularly the southern zone) and there are fears to avoid ticket cuts with mayors always accommodating to the winds.

It is under review Horace: also discovered that the anonymous harm from the networks is worse than the favor of the media and its expensive representatives. He changes the strategy in a hurry, appears more on the screen, reveals a hidden temperament that his coaches prevented him from showing and trusts that in the last 20 days, when they say the elections are defined, he can turn his competition with Patricia around. In Formula One it has been shown that he is not enough with the talent of the driver, the team and the tactics matter to face the races. He does not reach only the sponsor’s money. Better to know before the green traffic light turns on.