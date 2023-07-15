Horacio Zeballos could not establish himself at Wimbledon and lost in the doubles final

Horacio Zeballos and his Spanish partner Marcel Granollers were on the verge of their first Grand Slam title in doubles, to losing the Wimbledon final today with the Dutch Wesley Koolhof and the British Neal Skupski for a double 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes on center court at the All England Club.

The duo between the Argentine and the Catalan suffered the second defeat in the final of the third “major” of the season tennis, after the one registered in 2021 against the Croatian couple Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

is the third fall of his entire history by Grand Slam tournamentsgiven that in 2019 they fell in the definition of the US Open with the Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah.

Koolhof-Skupskitop favorites of the British tournament, they secured the title with the reliability of their serve. They won every game they served, saved the only break chance handed out and took two of the seven chances offered by their opponents.

On the way to the end Zeballos and Granollers won in the initial round to the Colombians Cabal-Farahin the second round at Franceses Arthur Fils and Luca van Asschein the round of 16 American Robert Galloway and South African Lloyd Harrisin the quarterfinals to the North Americans Nathaniel Lammons y Jackson Withrowand in semis at Germans Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.

The Czech Marketa Vondrousova conquers Wimbledon in ladies

the czech Marketa Vondrousova conquered the Wimbledon Open todayhis first Grand Slam title, after prevail in the final over the Tunisian Ons Jabeur by 6-4 and 6-4.

Vondrousova, 24 years old and located in box 42 of the WTA world ranking, prevailed over Jabeur, sixth in the world, after one hour and 22 minutes game on the central court of the All England Club, in London.

The Czech, owner of a great talent and with a very offensive tennis, became the first tennis player in the open era to win the title unseededin a tournament that had as great favorites the Polish Iga Swiatek (1) and the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (2).

Jabeur, for his part, was once again in the running to get his first title of Grand Slam, since last year she also fell in the definition of Wimbledon against the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, and then in the US Open against Swiatek.





