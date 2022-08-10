Original title: The horizontal screen action “Evil in the Heart: Hat Bee” announced that it will land on all platforms next year

Developer Newcore Games announced today that the 2.5D horizontal screen action game “The Evil Within: Hat Bee” will be released in 2023, landing on PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam platforms, supporting Chinese. “The Devil in Your Heart: Hat Bee” is a side-scrolling action-adventure game that tells the journey of an oriental warrior infected with the blood of demons. You will transform into a samurai, and use a dash of fashionable martial arts to unearth this world-shattering secret.

“The Demon in My Heart: Hat Bee” trailer:

game introduction:

One day, a black tower of unknown origin suddenly appeared. The huge wealth and the development of civilization brought about by the energy flowing out of him, but the powerful energy also attracted evil spirits. Outstanding warriors challenged the Black Tower, but failed because of someone’s betrayal…

【Looking for hope in a world of despair… 】

This world has perished, and most of the life forms have become evil spirits, wandering in this world. As the Last Samurai, you’ll need to seek out the inhabitants who may still be alive and guide them into their habitat.

【Experience the intense battle】

You need to execute the terrifying goblin that has crawled in from another world. Only by using the swordsmanship and shooting skills that he was skilled at as a samurai, he continued to exercise his body and developed a means to fight against powerful demons.

Only the stronger and more agile can survive the battle with the enemy and save humanity.

【Please accept the power of evil spirits. 】

The strongest way to execute an evil spirit is to become the evil spirit itself. Please execute the special demons that roam around the world and take their power for yourself.

As the journey progresses, it is necessary to find clues to control the flesh that is gradually eroded by evil.

[Uncoverthesecretsofthisworld】

With the power of the Black Tower, the world gradually changes, and there may be a secret that no one can solve. You need to explore secret places and master powerful relics.

But remember, in the process of uncovering secrets, there are bound to be fatal dangers.

【Features of the game】

It is a 2D horizontal screen action game with colorful swordsmanship actions. You’ll need to explore heavily devastated cities, dense jungles and secret bases hidden in deserts, where ruins and dimensional distortions lead to interconnected worlds.

Constantly exploring, looking for bad news, you also need to face the choice of which way to go to deal with the enemies in front of you and continue the journey.

