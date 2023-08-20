Horrendous – Ontological Mysterium – Album Review

Horrendous – Ontological Mysterium

Origin: United States

Release: 18.08.2023

Label: Season of Mist Records

Duration: 37:44

Genre: Prog Death Metal / Technical Death Metal / Heavy Metal

Photo Credit: Scott Kinkade

In the state of Pennsylvania, USA, there is definitely a special ingredient in drinking water that gives rise to particularly talented new generation death metal bands. There’s almost no other way to explain it, because the well-known bands just sprout out of the ground there. Special mention should be made here Rivers of Nihil, Black Crown Initiate and those existing since 2009 Horrendous.

The latter will soon be releasing their fifth album. In 14 years the guys from Philadelphia have steadily developed their style and so I’m curious what their new riffs and the work behind it looks like.

Once upon a time in Pennsylvania…

Ontological Mysterium according to the band, should have more elements from classic Heavy Metal and I can definitely confirm this. The songs sound more decelerated and relaxed at a slower tempo. So everything sounds even more catchy and gets an epic touch. The vibe of a classic heavy metal song is particularly strong in the epic heavy-doom track Preteriton Hymn to feel. Exactly these song ideas let the band shine in a whole new light. Strong number!

In the footsteps of the ancient reef gods

Already at the beginning the Americans hit with the intro The Blaze and the following Chrysopoeia (The Archaeology of Dawn) a bridge so that the fans of the band are not overwhelmed by the new path. At the same time is Chrysopoeia for me probably the strongest song of their career, because it combines several genre variants and makes it a powerful Prog-Death/Thrash work of art in the end. Why do I like this album?

Most likely because some reef structures are looking at me Revocation remember. Nevertheless, they are of course not a copy, but because of the concisely squeezed screams/growls, Chuck Schuldiner says hello, her own style.

Genies at work

The fact that the lads are masters of their instruments is shown on the whole album as well as on the crazy semi-instrumental piece Exeg(en)esis. This is the introductory prelude to the technical groove chunk and title track Ontological Mysterium.

This is also one of the strengths of this album: Complex music, made to look simple by comprehensible melodies and no knots in the synapses. For me, that’s the only way to make great music. Compliments for this great skill. Unfortunately, in my opinion, the album could have been a little longer. The addiction can only be satisfied by listening to the album again.

Conclusion

For me, Ontological Mysterium becomes a so-called permanent rotator. Horrendous can look back on their production with pride and justifiably claim to have written what is probably the best album of their career. That’s what fresh, modern Prog Death Metal with excellent, intricate riffs should sound like to me. Peppered with new ideas and a penchant for getting people excited.

Manage 9 / 10

Line Up

Jamie Knox – drums

Matt Knox – guitar, vocals

Damian Herring – guitar, vocals

Alex Kulick – Bass

Tracklist

01. The Blaze

02. Chrysopoeia (The Archaeology of Dawn)

03. Neon Leviathan

04. Aurora Neoterica

05. Preterition Hymn

06. Cult of Shaad’oah

07. Exeg(en)esis,

08. Ontological Mysterium

09. The Death Knell Ringeth

