Original title: Horror FPS game “Abyss of the Moon” announced that it does not support Chinese for the time being

Horror FPS game “Abyss of the Moon” announced that it does not support Chinese for the time being

Today (August 18), foreign media IGN announced the latest trailer for the horror FPS game “Luna Abyss”. The game does not support Chinese for the time being. The release date is to be determined. It is expected to land on the PS/Xbox/PC platform. Interested Players can go to the store page.

Game promo:

game introduction:

Deep Moon is a narrative-driven first-person action-adventure game. Explore a vast abandoned colony; delve into the ominous hinterland of a simulated moon. Fight the horrors of a twisted universe in intense, fast-paced barrage battles.

Game Features:

Uncover the secrets of simulating the moon and its deep abyss. Face the ruins of colonial ruins and discover your role in a world doomed to destruction. Learn all the secrets the Abyss has to reveal.

Dash, jump and dash through this brutalist alien megastructure. Travel through the depths of the moon and abyss and experience smooth first-person platforming.

Encounter the corrupted and twisted cosmic horrors of the soul and manage to survive. Master your weapons and make quick decisions in fast-paced, explosive, barrage combat.

Game screenshots:

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: