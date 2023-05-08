Horror game “1406 Apartment” Steam page is online and will be released in 2023_Game Channel_China Youth Network

On May 8, the Steam page of the horror game “1406 Apartment” was launched. The game supports Simplified Chinese and is expected to be released in 2023. Interested players can click here to enter the store page.

game introduction:

Apartment 1406 is an intense horror game that challenges you to survive in a hostile environment. Collect items to fight limited ammo and creatures lurking in the dark. Solve puzzles and survive in this dark game.

Game Features:

1406 Apartment is also a survival game, it is up to the player to fight or flee. Players have a limited amount of ammo, so they must use them carefully to survive dangerous situations. Players must also collect items, combine them, and use their gear to survive.

Apartment 1406 also features an advanced inspection system that allows players to view, investigate and interact with various items. Players can open chests, remove locks, or discover hidden buttons, adding even more tension and mystery to the game.

The survival instinct system is another innovative feature of the game. Players can hear the character’s terrifying breathing and feel the character’s reaction in different situations. Another example would be characters slowing down when the player is low on energy, further increasing tension and emotion.

Apartment 1406 also features advanced options such as full controller support, graphics options, sound options, and the ability to change key controls, allowing players to customize the game to their liking. Additionally, the game offers automatic progress saving and the ability to save the game at any time, giving players complete control over their gaming experience.

In Apartment 1406, players will have the opportunity to experience a terrifying atmosphere thanks to dark music and gloomy sounds. The game is full of inexplicable phenomena, ghosts and demons, making every moment of the game full of tension.

Apartment 1406 also offers a storyline and cutscenes to keep players more involved in the game. Every cutscene is carefully crafted to convey an important message or clue.

In Apartment 1406, players have access to a system of various hints that help them discover items and instruct them on what to do with them. This system is designed so that players can focus on the fun and storyline of the game, rather than getting frustrated with unclear next steps. The hints are subtle, ensuring the best gaming experience without compromising the game’s great atmosphere and tension.

In addition, Apartment 1406 offers 100 Steam achievements that allow players to enhance their gaming experience, as well as a remote play feature that allows players to play the game on their TVs, mobile phones and other devices, Steam cloud and other functions. The game also features voice-over/dubbing and has been translated into at least 90 languages, meaning players from all over the world can enjoy this fantastic game.

If you’re looking for an immersive horror game with psychological elements, a scary atmosphere, and a compelling storyline, then Apartment 1406 is the perfect game for you. The game draws inspiration from classic horror games with psychological elements, similar to those popular among fans of the genre.