Horror in Mariupol and alpacas in Peru, at Palazzo Barolo the reality in the lens of the reporters

Looks at the world between punches in the stomach and beauty. Eyes focused on current events that become contemporary history and embrace the major social and environmental themes. Visions capable of generating empathy and change because nothing strikes, captures and makes you think more than a photo. From today to November 19, Palazzo Barolo, via delle Orfane 7, hosts the World Press Photo Contest 2023 exhibition, the most important photojournalism competition in the world.

From the war in Ukraine to the protests in Iran, from the story of Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban to the many faces of the climate crisis in a journey from Morocco to Australia, from Peru to Kazakhstan, 120 shots signed by the major international newspapers retrace 2022. In Turin the exhibition returns for the seventh consecutive year and is organized by Cime, partner of the World Press Photo Foundation in Amsterdam.

«We are interested – says Vito Cramarossa of Cime – in involving a young audience above all to stimulate the critical spirit, which is why initiatives with school groups are planned». In its 66th edition, the competition saw the participation of 3,752 photographers from 127 countries for a total of 60,448 works from all over the world. World Press Photo Contest was born in 1955 in Holland. Today it is divided into 4 categories: Singles, Stories, Long-Term Projects and Open Format. “The air attack on the Mariupol Maternity Hospital” by Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press, wins the World Press Photo of the Year.

It is a very strong image taken on March 9, 2022 during the siege of Mariupol: a pregnant woman is carried by some men on a stretcher. She rests on a colorful blanket that looks like a watermelon and the hospital behind her is damaged by the Russian airstrike.

“The price of peace in Afghanistan” by Danish director Mads Nissen, winner last year and shot for the newspaper Politiken, wins the World Press Photo Story of the Year: 9 shots illustrate what life is like under the Taliban regime after the withdrawal of the Americans in August 2021. “Battered Waters” is the work of Armenian photographer Anush Babajanyan of VII Photo/National Geographic Society: the World Press Photo Long-Term Project Award goes to her. It concerns the climate crisis in Central Asia, particularly in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. At the center are drought, the population’s ability to adapt, water management after the fall of the Soviet Union and the absence of adequate water supplies.

“Here, The Doors Don’t Know Me” by the Egyptian Mohamed Mahdy receives the World Press Photo Open Format Award: through photos, archive materials, letters and writings of residents, videos and sounds, it tells the story of a fishing community that is disappearing in the Al Max neighborhood of Alexandria, Egypt.

Two important awards go to Italian photographers. Alessandro Cinque is among the regional winners for “Alpaqueros”. He tells the story of Peruvian families through the lives of the farmers who risk their lives by taking alpacas higher and higher to combat climate change and drought. Simone Tramonte wins in the Long-Term Projects category for Europe with “Net-Zero Transition” which explores climate change from a positive perspective: innovative projects that will allow Europe to become the first zero-impact continent.

«More than climate change – specifies the photographer – we should talk about an environmental crisis which also involves social and economic aspects. From the virtuous Iceland which is supported by geothermal energy to the greenhouses in Italy, mine is a journey into the future in terms of themes and aesthetics. I’m interested in arousing curiosity, creating cultural debate, pushing people to document themselves and create their own idea